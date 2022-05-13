Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Issues Released For Lineage/CSN Clearance Application

Friday, 13 May 2022, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to the clearance application for Lineage Logistics New Zealand to acquire Cold Storage Nelson Limited (the Proposed Acquisition).

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the Proposed Acquisition following its initial investigation. A Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Lineage, CSN and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues will be available on the case register soon.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Lineage/CSN” in the subject line.

Submissions are due no later than close of business 27 May 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 23 June 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

