The G.O.A.T Doppelbock Bags Another Award!

Monday, 16 May 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s Limited Release The G.O.A.T Doppelbock has been awarded Highly Commended in the 2022 New World Beer & Cider awards. The awards were judged in March, with the winners announced today.

The awards are highly coveted, attracting thousands of entries from breweries all over the country.

New World Beer & Cider Awards Chief Judge and acclaimed beer writer Michael Donaldson provided tasting notes for The G.O.A.T Doppelbock;

“Lovely play on words with the name with "greatest of all time" acronym plus a reference to an actual "bock" the German word for goat. And all spot-on as this is arguably the best doppelbock made in NZ. Rich, malty and toasty with hints of dried fruit. Sweet and luscious.”

https://www.newworld.co.nz/discover/beer-and-cider-awards/highly-commended

Nelson based Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s Master Brewer and Owner Tracy Banner says The G.O.A.T Doppelbock is certainly living up to its name and she is proud of her team for brewing yet another award winner.

Currently on tap in Sprig + Fern Taverns across Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch, The G.O.A.T Doppelbock is now available in supermarkets, liquor retailers and from www.sprigandfern.co.nz


2022 Highly Commended New World Beer & Cider Awards 
2021 Highly Commended NW Beer & Cider Awards
2021 GOLD Brewers Guild NZ Awards

2020 (not brewed)
2019 Top 30 NW Beer & Cider Awards
2019 SILVER Brewers Guild NZ Awards
Australian International Beer Awards
2018 BRONZE Brewers Guild NZ Awards
2017 - (not brewed) 
2016 BRONZE Brewers Guild NZ Award
2015 - (not brewed)
2014 - (not brewed)
2013 BRONZE Brewers Guild NZ Awards

