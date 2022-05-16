Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Releasing Snippets That Only Support Your View Isn’t Productive, Say Allied Health Workers

Monday, 16 May 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: PSA

Comments made this morning by the Ministry of Heath and Government Ministers about the content of the DHB’s offer to allied health workers and about the Employment Relations Authority recommendations are unproductive in the extreme.

PSA organiser, Will Matthews says, "Cherry picking the parts of a document to support your argument and paint the other party in a bad light is unhelpful. It is game-playing and this is not a game.

Our aim, and our only aim, is to achieve a settlement that will value our members and provide a decent pay rise for this group of workers.

The ERA facilitator's recommendations delivered a lot more than the offer we received on Friday.

Before the Ministry of Health intervened, we had reached a point where we had agreement on a solution that we would have been happy to take to our members. We must get back to that point as quickly as possible.

We have lost confidence in the Ministry of Health and call for negotiations to passed to the HealthNZ interim agency."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 