Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Plant Pass Biosecurity Scheme Launched Today

Monday, 16 May 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Plant Pass

Plant Pass, the new multisector plant production biosecurity scheme, is being formally launched today (May 16) and already has about 40 nurseries registered with ten fully certified. Watch the Plant Pass launch video.

Plant Pass is the plant production sector’s commitment to Ko Tātou This Is Us. Ko Tātou is a Biosecurity New Zealand programme that demonstrates that every New Zealander and sector has an essential role in biosecurity.

“On behalf of the Ministry for Primary Industries, Biosecurity New Zealand is proud to be the lead signatory to the Plant Buyers’ Accord and support Plant Pass.” says Stuart Anderson, Biosecurity New Zealand’s Deputy Director General.

“It demonstrates our commitment to support New Zealand plant producers and aligns with Biosecurity New Zealand’s role in protecting Aotearoa from the harmful pests and diseases that can cause damage to our environment, economy and culture.

“Plant producers play a crucial role in New Zealand’s biosecurity system and we value this opportunity to work in partnership with other agencies, councils and plant industry bodies on this proactive certification programme.”

Plant Pass is the result of three years of work. It is one of similar industry certification schemes already operating in Australia, Britain, Europe, and the United States. It is being funded and organised jointly by MPI and primary sector industry bodies through the Government Industry Agreement (GIA). The GIA Operational Agreement partners are MPI, NZ Avocado, Kiwi Vine Health, NZ Winegrowers, Citrus NZ and NZPPI.

Auckland Botanic Gardens Nursery is fully Plant Pass certified with the core standard plus the kauri dieback and myrtle rust modules. Auckland Council Biosecurity Principal Advisor Dr Imogen Bassett says commercial plant production and movement is a risk pathway that has not historically been well addressed.

“It’s really great to see an industry-led, collaborative approach to manage this risk. This is particularly valuable in Auckland as the region scales up our revegetation efforts. The last thing we want is for tree planting to result in biosecurity incursions. Having suppliers who are accredited with Plant Pass gives us more confidence that we’re planting safely.”

The Plant Buyers’ Accord has been established as a mechanism for buyers to influence, encourage or require their plant producers to participate in Plant Pass. Alongside Ministry for Primary Industries, four other major groups have signed the Accord: New Zealand Avocado and Kiwifruit Vine Health, the Department of Conservation and Auckland Council.

New Zealand Avocado Biosecurity and Programme Manager Brad Siebert says New Zealand Avocado encourages their growers to purchase avocado plants from Plant Pass certified nurseries. Alongside this, New Zealand Avocado is requiring avocado nurseries to meet the Plant Pass core standard as a prerequisite for the industry’s own standard (AHHS).

“We see Plant Pass covering everything required for biosecurity risk mitigation in nurseries so now the AHHS is a module and complementary to Plant Pass. It streamlines the whole process right through to reduced auditing costs and makes achieving good biosecurity more straightforward”.

For more information, visit https://www.plantpass.org.nz/. To see the list of Plant Pass certified and registered nurseries go to: https://www.plantpass.org.nz/biosecurity/participatingproducers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Plant Pass on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 