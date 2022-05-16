Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Man Springs $500,000 Shared Lotto Win Surprise On Colleague

Monday, 16 May 2022, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A Wellington man and his work colleague, who have been buying Lotto tickets together for four years, can’t believe their luck after their ticket won $500,000 with Lotto First Division last week.

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, have always chosen a Dip ticket while keeping the same Powerball number.

“But about three weeks ago, we decided to change our routine and pick our own numbers. So, we chose half the numbers each and thought we’d see how we got on,” said the man.

On Wednesday night it was his turn to check the numbers, and as he tuned in to watch the live Lotto draw, he sat speechless as all six of their new shared numbers came up.

“I checked the ticket again and again and asked my wife to check as well. When it dawned on us that the ticket was a winner, we cracked open a bottle of Baileys with our son, and called our daughter, who shared a drink over the phone with us!”

As it was late at night by then he stashed the ticket safely away in his wallet and started to plan how he would surprise his colleague the next day.

“The next morning I popped into my local Lotto store on the way to work and confirmed our win. When I got to work and saw my colleague, I couldn’t hold it in. I pulled her aside and shared the news right then and there. The look on her face was priceless!”

“She was absolutely over the moon. We’d joked over the years that our Lotto ticket had occasionally won us what we called, ‘petrol money’, so to share this big win together was neat!”

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at New World Newlands in Wellington for the draw on Wednesday 11 May.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 