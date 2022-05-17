Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Looks To The Future At Innovative Online Event=

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 11:49 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Over 400 tourism operators will prepare for the full reopening of New Zealand’s borders at an innovative online event next week, livestreamed over two days from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.
 

TRENZ Hui 2022 Online will be held on 25 and 26 May, featuring an exciting line-up of inspirational speakers who will focus on the restart of tourism and look to the future. In-person networking events in Auckland and Queenstown will support the reconnection of the industry.

Based on the theme ‘Ready to Welcome’, the event is perfectly timed, following closely behind the Prime Minister’s announcement that the border will fully reopen on 31 July 2022.

The programme, hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) in partnership with Tourism New Zealand (TNZ), will feature an address from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram will speak to the industry on moving forward with optimism, and TNZ’s Chief Executive René de Monchy will discuss how TNZ is supporting the industry’s recovery.

“We’re excited to show how TRENZ has adapted this year to support tourism’s recovery,” says Ms Ingram. “With the return of all international visitors just around the corner, the industry is keenly focused on moving forward, making a vital contribution to creating jobs, enhancing the environment and supporting communities across the country.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Visitor Economy Annie Dundas says it is fantastic that the region will play host to TRENZ Hui in 2022.

“With the announcement of borders opening we can now, as an industry, positively plan for reconnecting with buyers from around the world. We’re excited to let visitors know we are open, to extend our manaakitanga and to share the new and exciting experiences on offer in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

The new era of air travel will be revealed in a session on aviation and connectivity with Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand, and a keynote from MC Jehan Casinader will support the industry’s wellness and resilience as the industry begins its recovery.

The speaker programme will be broken up by a series of quickfire ‘TRENZ Talks’ covering international insights, innovation and trends, high performance teams and amazing customer experience.

Last-minute attendees can register for the online programme here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>



Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 