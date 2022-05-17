Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Doppelmayr NZ On Mt Messenger Bypass Development

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Doppelmayr NZ

Doppelmayr New Zealand is delighted to support the New Zealand first roading initiative that enables Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to bring forward the start of construction of the Te Ara o Te Ata: Mt Messenger Bypass.

In partnership with the Mt Messenger Alliance, Doppelmayr New Zealand has been developing the cableway project for over two years and its specialist team will complete the installation and support the cableway throughout the life of the project.

Doppelmayr New Zealand General Manager Garreth Hayman says that ropeways are used around the world to transport people and goods across otherwise difficult terrains and that the company is thrilled to supply the temporary cableway in New Zealand.

“As providers of sustainable, low-impact transport options for passengers and for goods and services, we are delighted to support this solution that will reduce environmental impact and improve the build time of Te Ara o Te Ata while supporting Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Tama’s intensive pest management programme.

“We’re excited to bring innovative ropeway solutions to New Zealand, and I want to thank the Alliance and Waka Kotahi for being willing and able to look at the project differently to achieve an outstanding outcome.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Doppelmayr NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>



Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 