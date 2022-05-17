Doppelmayr NZ On Mt Messenger Bypass Development

Doppelmayr New Zealand is delighted to support the New Zealand first roading initiative that enables Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to bring forward the start of construction of the Te Ara o Te Ata: Mt Messenger Bypass.

In partnership with the Mt Messenger Alliance, Doppelmayr New Zealand has been developing the cableway project for over two years and its specialist team will complete the installation and support the cableway throughout the life of the project.

Doppelmayr New Zealand General Manager Garreth Hayman says that ropeways are used around the world to transport people and goods across otherwise difficult terrains and that the company is thrilled to supply the temporary cableway in New Zealand.

“As providers of sustainable, low-impact transport options for passengers and for goods and services, we are delighted to support this solution that will reduce environmental impact and improve the build time of Te Ara o Te Ata while supporting Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Tama’s intensive pest management programme.

“We’re excited to bring innovative ropeway solutions to New Zealand, and I want to thank the Alliance and Waka Kotahi for being willing and able to look at the project differently to achieve an outstanding outcome.”

