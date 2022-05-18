Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone New Zealand Disappointed In FibreX Judgment And Intends To Appeal Both Conviction And Fine

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: Vodafone

For the past few years, we have been responding to a Court case brought against Vodafone NZ by the Commerce Commission about the historic marketing from 2016 to March 2018 of our HFC service (which uses fibre-optic and copper cabling). At that time, we were marketing the service to customers under the brand name of FibreX.

A fine of $2.25 million has been handed down for this historical marketing. The Judge’s findings and sentence relate to the historical marketing of FibreX from 2016 to March 2018. We are very disappointed with the outcome and respectfully disagree with the Court’s decisions.

While we would rather be focusing on providing great service to current and future HFC customers and inviting customers to decide for themselves about the performance of this product, the Commission has advised us that it will appeal the fine handed down. Accordingly, we must respond and will be appealing both the conviction and the fine. Our appeal will set out our strong belief that there are several errors with the original conviction decision and that there are aspects of the FibreX judgment that simply misunderstand the services we sell and are not in the best interests of consumers or future competition.

Vodafone NZ has spent over $25 million on improvements to HFC, and the service is a well-performing, price-competitive product. The March 2022 Commerce Commissions independent SamKnows broadband measurement report noted that 100% of HFC Max plans were all able to stream 4 simultaneous UHD Netflix streams, offering an equivalent experience to Fibre to the Home plans in this respect.

In addition to its outstanding performance, HFC is not subject to potential input cost rises from local fibre companies, so is good value for money. As these 3rd party fibre input costs are projected to increase, HFC is offering customers in eligible areas real choice and the ability to access a fantastic service at an excellent price point.

HFC is a remarkable broadband solution, offering high-speed internet at a lower price than Fibre to the Home with an easy installation process. As the Commerce Commission noted in its annual telco monitoring report in March 2021, HFC was the ‘cheapest ultra-high user plan’ and we think this is a great broadband option for consumers where it’s available – in Kapiti, Wellington and Christchurch.

We believe healthy digital infrastructure competition and maximising customer choice should be welcomed, to offer New Zealanders a wider range of broadband internet access types depending on what they value most. As this matter is now before the court, Vodafone NZ will not be commenting further at this time.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>



Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 