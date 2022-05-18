Moves Afoot For Lakeside At Maungarei Springs: It’s All About The Lake

Auckland, 18 May 2022 — A high-tech house-move heralds the launch of Templeton Group’s, Lakeside development at Maungarei Springs in Stonefields.

Templeton Group has uplifted its 160 m2 sales suite and information centre from its location in College Road in Stonefields and transported it one kilometre to a site overlooking the three lakes of Maungarei Springs, where it will be the focal point of the new development.

The move was undertaken by Randle House Removals using a new, state-of-the art house trailer with an electronic steering system (ESS) made by Tidd Ross Todd (TRT) in Hamilton. The trailer is one of only a hand full in the country, and each pair of wheels can be independently controlled via a screen in the cab. For this move an operator walked behind the trailer controlling all trailer wheels remotely via a controller.



“Our brief was to move the building through short residential; streets without damaging grass, trees, signage or cars which, despite notices had been left parked on the road,” says Zane Randle. “Without ESS it would have been difficult if not impossible to move the sales suite along these roads without damaging sonething.

“Lakeside will set a new benchmark for urban amenity in a wildlife-rich natural environment,” says Templeton Development Director for Lakeside, Katelyn Orton. “We’re locating the suite so people can really see for themselves what is so special about the location and our plans for it.

Once a deck is added to the sales suite visitors will be better able to appreciate the stunning views across the lakes to the basalt cliffs. Completion will trigger a full campaign launch for the exclusive master-planned development.

As the stages of the development are completed, Lakeside will emerge as an elegant dress circle facing an imposing basalt rock face and defining an amphitheatre that surrounds the lakes fed by Maungarei Springs. Nestled into the parklike surrounds of the “watchful mountain” and guarded by it, the development will combine elegance, amenity and natural beauty, looking out across an astonishing vista of lakes, parks, landscaped courtyards, dark cliffs and wetland boardwalks.

“These homes will be defined by their proximity to this fine, accessible, wildlife-rich, spring-fed urban wetland,” says Ms Orton. “The owners will enjoy both contemplative pleasures, as they look out over it, with superb recreational opportunities at their very doorstep.”

Designed and master-planned by award-winning architects, Warren and Mahoney, Lakeside at Maungarei Springs will be finished with the meticulous care and attention to detail that characterises all Templeton developments.

The lakes, formed from the quarry pits which yielded the stone used for decades to build New Zealand’s highways, represent part of a new and powerful global tradition, where last century’s industrial zones – like New York’s High Line, Seattle’s Gas Works Park, the Promenade Plantée in Paris -- are creatively reclaimed and given new life.

A gift to the community

Once the development has been fully sold, Templeton will move the building to a new location and gift it to all the residents of Stonefields for use as a Community Centre.

“This will be yet another amenity that strengthens community ties in Lakeside and Stonefields,” says Orton.

Please see here for images.

© Scoop Media

