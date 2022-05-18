Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pacific Radiology Announce PET-CT Scanner For Otago/Southland Region

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Pacific Radiology

Pacific Radiology are excited to announce their commitment to installing a state-of-the art, high-tech PET/CT scanner in a new central Dunedin purpose-built facility, providing significant benefits for cancer patients and their referring specialists.

Dr Greg Harkness, Pacific Radiology’s managing radiologist for Otago-Southland confirms that planning is now underway for the construction of a new centralised Pacific Radiology clinic - designed to meet the specific requirements for the installation of a PET/CT scanner.

"We’re delighted to confirm that Pacific Radiology are in contract negotiations for a centralised Dunedin site, with concept planning underway for the construction of a new purpose-built radiology clinic to accommodate the very latest in PET/CT scanner technology. We expect the new clinic to be fully operational by the end of 2023."

"We have specifically chosen a centralised site with ample parking space, providing easy access to essential advanced imaging radiology services for local patients and those travelling from across the Otago and Southland regions."

Local oncology specialist and Director of Mercy Cancer care, Dr Chris Jackson notes that a PET-CT is an important tool in the management of many advanced cancers like lung cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, and increasingly in prostate cancer and a wide range of other indications.

"Pacific Radiology’s announced development is great news for patients in the Otago-Southland region who have until now had to travel to Christchurch or beyond for these important scans. People affected by cancer frequently find travel very difficult because of the impact of their illness, so having this close to home is a great development and one that is welcomed for the people of the south. "

"The new service will ease the burden felt by many as they go through their diagnosis, investigations or management for cancer," says Dr Jackson.

Pacific Radiology, New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider are renowned for their commitment and expertise in delivering world-class radiology locally. They currently provide much needed support for cancer patients requiring PET-CT imaging from their impressive Christchurch Pacific Radiology facilities.

Pacific Radiology’s Chief Operations Officer, Dr Jeremy Sharr notes the importance of continuing to invest in leading-edge technology to best serve the needs of its communities.

"We prioritise making a difference to the health-care of our communities. Introducing a second PET-CT scanner in the South Island to support our southern colleagues in providing exceptional care of cancer patients in Otago, Southland regions will contribute to better outcomes for all patients"

Dr Sharr also says "Patients will not only benefit from increased local access to this essential PET-CT scanner, but will also benefit from minimal wait-times for appointments and faster diagnostic results which enables their lead care specialist to provide the best possible health-care treatment plans."

