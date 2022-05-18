Beloved Kiwi Coffee Company Changes Ownership

Much-loved coffee roastery, Coffee Supreme, has been acquired by New Zealand owned and operated investment company, Pioneer Capital.

Founded by Chris Dillon and Maggie Wells, Coffee Supreme has, for nearly 30 years, been roasting and serving premium quality coffee to Aotearoa, Australia and, more recently, Japan.

Pioneer Capital is a growth-oriented investor who manages funds from Kiwi investors, including the NZ Super Fund, KiwiWealth by Kiwibank, iwi organisations and other New Zealand institutions.

Coffee Supreme founder, Chris Dillon, is delighted they’ve been able to ensure the business remains New Zealand-owned.

“Coffee Supreme’s success has been underpinned by our kaupapa to continuously improve. Right from the outset, it’s been about caring for our customers, looking after the environment and looking after each other. It’s why our customers know Coffee Supreme is a brand they can trust and a company that values Aotearoa.” says Chris Dillon.

Pioneer Capital invests in New Zealand businesses managed by highly capable teams, delivering high-value products and services, with a strong growth trajectory. Pioneer Capital also invests in iconic NZ brands such as Vogel’s Smart Foods, Tom & Luke and Raglan Food Co.

“After 30 years of growing the business in line with our values, finding the right custodian was really important to us. Pioneer Capital showed they understood the essence of our business, shared our commitment to Aotearoa and supported our vision for the future.”

“Pioneer Capital’s ownership will mean Supreme’s customers will be supporting organisations that are important to New Zealand’s future, including the NZ Super Fund and iwi organisations. We think that has real value,” says Chris Dillon.

Pioneer Capital’s managing director, Randal Barrett, says they are seriously excited to add Coffee Supreme to the list of 29 New Zealand businesses Pioneer Capital has invested in.

“We admire both the business strategy that sits behind Coffee Supreme and the fact it is an organisation with heart that works hard to support the New Zealand hospitality industry, particularly during COVID. We will ensure that ethos continues,” says Randal Barrett.

“We’re right behind Coffee Supreme’s current growth plans which involve increasing direct-to-consumer sales through FMCG and online channels while expanding New Zealand cafe culture and customers in overseas markets,” says Randal Barrett.

Coffee Supreme’s chief executive, Jesse Newson, is delighted with the acquisition.

“Chris and Maggie were pioneers of cafe culture in New Zealand, they have given a lot to this business and to Aotearoa’s hospitality community. We are delighted they are leaving us in good hands.”

“The Pioneer Capital team has demonstrated a great understanding of our DNA, values and ambition. They’ll enable us to take the business to the next level. It’ll be very much business as usual for our customers and it’s a really exciting time for our team,” says Jesse Newson.

