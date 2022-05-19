Whittaker’s Invites Chocolate Lovers To Relax And Refresh With Botanical Infused Chocolate

Whittaker’s has introduced two Limited Edition flavours: Relax and Refresh, featuring botanical extracts infused into Whittaker’s classic Creamy Milk™ chocolate. The innovative flavours have been designed to capture the feelings of relaxation and rejuvenation in an indulgent treat.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says they look forward to Chocolate Lovers experiencing the unique, delicious flavours when they treat themselves to a bit of R&R.

“Nothing beats the feeling of taking some quality time for ourselves, but we appreciate how hard that can be when busy lives get in the way. These botanical flavours give Chocolate Lovers a way to enjoy the essence of those moments wherever they are with just one, or maybe two, bits at a time,” says Holly.

The new flavours have been named after the feelings they capture. Refresh takes Whittaker’s famous 33% Cocoa Creamy Milk™ Chocolate and infuses it with rejuvenating Peppermint and Lavender; while Relax uses the same base mixed with the calming flavours of Passionfruit and Chamomile.

“These fun, fresh blocks are our first to infuse botanicals into Whittaker’s classic Creamy Milk chocolate. The flavour profile of each has been expertly crafted just-so to take you away for a minute,” says Holly.

To celebrate the launch of the delicious Limited Edition flavours, Chocolate Lovers will be able to enter a draw for a share of 10,000 Airpoints™ for domestic travel, so that they can take time out for R&R anywhere in New Zealand.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Relax and Refresh blocks are made from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua. They are also Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

The launch of Whittaker’s Refresh and Relax comes at an exciting time for the 126-year-old Kiwi family business, with Whittaker’s last month honoured to be voted the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand by New Zealanders for the 11th consecutive year.

Whittaker’s Relax and Refresh 100g blocks will be available in supermarkets and independent stores nationwide from Monday 23 May for a limited time until sold out.

