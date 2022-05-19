Producer Prices Increase In March 2022 Quarter

Producer input and output prices increased in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

In the March 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, prices received by producers of goods and services (outputs) increased 2.6 percent. Prices paid by producers of goods and services (inputs) increased 3.6 percent over the same period.

“The increase in input prices in the March 2022 quarter was the largest since 2008,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

“Most industries experienced rises in both input and output prices, however the electricity and gas supply industry was the largest contributor to the increase in headline input and output prices.”

