Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 16 May 2022

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 10 April 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,320,720 total paid jobs (down 18,420 or 0.79 percent)
    • 103,230 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,950 or 1.85 percent)
    • 444,740 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,670 or 0.82 percent)
    • 1,714,250 paid jobs in services industries (down 11,020 or 0.64 percent)
    • 58,510 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 1,780 or 2.95 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,163.46 (up $10.88 or 0.94 percent).

