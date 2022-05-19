Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 16 May 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 10 April 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,320,720 total paid jobs (down 18,420 or 0.79 percent)
- 103,230 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,950 or 1.85 percent)
- 444,740 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,670 or 0.82 percent)
- 1,714,250 paid jobs in services industries (down 11,020 or 0.64 percent)
- 58,510 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 1,780 or 2.95 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,163.46 (up $10.88 or 0.94 percent).