Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 16 May 2022



The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 10 April 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,320,720 total paid jobs (down 18,420 or 0.79 percent) 103,230 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,950 or 1.85 percent) 444,740 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,670 or 0.82 percent) 1,714,250 paid jobs in services industries (down 11,020 or 0.64 percent) 58,510 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 1,780 or 2.95 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,163.46 (up $10.88 or 0.94 percent).



Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

