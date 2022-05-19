Auckland Business Chamber: Budget

It took guts to pull out a silver lining to mitigate the pressure on the family purse from spiralling inflation and interest rates but the biggest and most rewarding contribution the Budget could make is to promote growth.

“The Government deserves credit for the relief packages announced today but the best contribution to our futures would have been a more balanced mix to stimulate and incentivise economic growth to fix the damage done from Covid,” says Auckland Business Chamber Michael Barnett.

“Businesses will want to know more about how the proposed $100 million Business Growth Fund will work, but the most dramatic change we could have here and now is to fill the skills shortage with immigration settings that invite in talent to take up the long list of vacancies and entrepreneurs with money to spend to create more jobs.

“That’s the key to growth and long term economic security.”

© Scoop Media

