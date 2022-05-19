Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington City Welcomes Budget Housing Announcement

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Today’s Budget announcement regarding interim Government Income-Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS) funding for new, eligible tenants of a Community Housing Provider is great news for the Capital City, says Mayor Andy Foster.

Mayor Foster says Wellington City Council has been working closely with the Government on its social housing challenges.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step in our work to put Wellington’s social housing back on a sustainable footing by providing more affordable rents for new, eligible Community Housing Provider tenants over time.

“We know getting back to a sustainable position will take time and there is more to do. The Council is committed to being a strong contributor to social and affordable housing in Wellington over the long-term. We are also committed to continue to work with the Crown and other partners to improve outcomes for our tenants and add to housing supply which is critically needed.

Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Economic Committee Chair Councillor Jill Day says the Council is currently consulting on whether it should establish a Community Housing Provider model and initial community feedback shows strong support.

“The Council wants to hear from the community on this important issue and we are pleased to have received a large number of submissions already. The Council will consider all this feedback in making its decision. Importantly, the announcement today puts us in the position to be able to establish a Community Housing Provider, subject to the outcomes of consultation and the Council’s decision.”

Mayor Foster says the partnership with the Crown is important to the Council.

“We are committed to meeting our social-housing commitments under our 2007 Deed with the Crown to play a long-term role in social housing, completing the much-needed upgrades of our housing, and once we address the sustainability of the portfolio it will allow much more social housing to be built.”

