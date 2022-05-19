Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best Of Natural Awards Announcement

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 8:37 pm
Press Release: Best of Natural Awards

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid interruptions, the Best of Natural Awards are back!

Good magazine is excited to announce the return of the Best of Natural Awards in partnership with HealthPost.

The Best of Natural Awards sets the standard for excellence in natural, ethical, and sustainable health and wellness.

Entries are now open for the Best of Natural Awards across seven categories – skincare, makeup, body, hair, health & supplements, eco-lifestyle and food & drink.

This year, Good and HealthPost want to celebrate not just the best of the best but also up and coming Aotearoa brands who are making a positive difference with a commitment to sustainable change.

“Whether you are an established brand or new to the market, we’d love to hear from you,” says Good editor Carolyn Enting.

“The Best of Natural Awards are about championing the best natural products and celebrating those with the highest quality ingredient, ethical and environment standards, which is why Good magazine’s partnership with HealthPost is perfectly aligned.

“As a responsible retailer, HealthPost is committed to helping people on their health, wellness and sustainability journey, which mirrors Good magazine’s values.”

HealthPost has been delivering natural wellness products since 1988 with strict ingredient standards and provides information and transparency so consumers can make informed choices.

“As an Aotearoa-owned family business and certified Ethical Employer, we’re deeply committed to having a lasting, positive impact on the wellbeing of people and our environment through restoring nature, supporting community, and improving our industry,” says HealthPost sustainability lead Lucy Butler.

Industry and reader feedback to Good magazine’s inaugural Best of Natural Awards 2020 with HealthPost were overwhelmingly positive, and subsequently received lots of enquiries from natural brands wanting to enter the next one.

“It is truly a celebration of high performing natural brands, and we can’t wait to do it all again,” says Enting.

“The Awards are a great way to showcase the best of natural brands and are judged with a set of objective criteria to ensure full transparency and integrity which is of key importance to Good and HealthPost.”

Judges confirmed for Best of Natural Awards 2022 are Liz McNamara, HealthPost’s registered naturopath, herbalist and cosmetic chemist; Sara Corlieson, founder of Tailor Skincare (which she sold earlier this year); and wellness expert/influencer Rachel Grunwell.

Brands can enter online at goodmagazine.co.nz/best-of-natural-awards

