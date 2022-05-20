Information Release Regarding Funded Documentary Being Chlöe

In response to requests for information about the funding of the feature film documentary Being Chlöe, NZ On Air has today released documents relating to the funding decision.

The information is presented as one package to provide both completeness and transparency.

In their proposal to NZ On Air the producers position the film as an observational documentary that chronicles ‘the highs, lows and difficulties of being an openly gay, polarising, but immensely popular, millennial politician’ as opposed to a hagiography. Producers were also clear that this will be a ‘warts and all’ documentary, that neither Ms Swarbrick nor the Green Party will have any editorial control, and no financial benefit. It will not screen on Three until 2024 (after the election).

NZ On Air runs a contestable funding process, to which any producer, with the support of an eligible platform, can submit a funding application on any subject. In this instance, the producer and platform had to be able to convince us that the content needed to be documented now as things happen, and that it will appeal to and reach targeted audiences – in this case youth, women, and the rainbow community.

The project is just one of 702 projects funded through the NZ Media Fund contestable funding streams in the current financial year to date (ends June 30). Those projects span a very wide range of subjects, of interest to a diverse range of audiences.

NZ On Air has committed $199,999 to the project, subject to the remainder of the production budget being raised. No funds have yet been drawn down.

As with all NZ On Air funding, basic information on what is funded, for how much, for what platform, and who will make it, along with a synopsis is always available on our website.

The information release is here.

© Scoop Media

