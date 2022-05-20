New South Auckland Station Names Announced

KiwiRail and Auckland Transport have announced details of the proposed names for the three new stations to be constructed between Papakura and Pukekohe.

The names are Maketuu (Drury Central), Ngaakooroa (Drury West), and Paeraataa (Paerata).

The station names have been gifted by mana whenua and have been chosen to reflect significant historical and geographical features around the stations, says KiwiRail Auckland Metro Programme Director Brent Lancaster.

“We are honoured to have been gifted these names which restore the original Māori place names and will give the stations a strong connection to their locations.

“The next step is to formally establish these names through the New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB), and we will shortly submit a joint formal proposal to the board.

“Proposing these names demonstrates our respect and commitment to our mana whenua partners and the restoration and preservation of their cultural identity. The use of these names on our network will encourage and support the integration of te reo Māori into everyday use and will be a lasting legacy to this fast-growing region.”

Auckland Transport’s Executive Manager of Integrated Networks, Mark Lambert says te reo Māori in public spaces is essential for a thriving Māori identity in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen the presence of te reo Māori on Auckland’s public transport network increase substantially – from onboard announcements on trains and buses to the new signage that is being installed across the city.

“The gifted station names continue AT’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learned across our network and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey” Mr Lambert says.

The Drury Rail Stations (DRS) Programme is an investment by central Government via the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to deliver three new railway stations and transport hubs on the Papakura to Pukekohe rail corridor. Working names have been used to date for these stations.

Planning approvals were obtained for Maketuu and Paeraataa Stations using the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast Track Consenting) Act. Ngaakooroa Station planning approvals are expected to be lodged shortly with Auckland Council following a standard consenting process. Designs for the stations and associated facilities are currently being developed, and KiwiRail has started to process of acquiring the land required.

The NZGB follows a statutory process for confirming place names, which includes consultation with the public and seeks submissions on the proposed names.

Background about the Station Names

Mana Whenua have identified and gifted to KiwiRail the following names for the stations. These names use double vowels to follow regional language traditions.

Maketuu Station (for Drury Central) - The name Maketuu gives tribute to the traditional name for the Maketuu stream and the historic name’s sake of the ancient Te Maketuu Pā (The Pratts Road Historic Reserve) all located within the area.

Ngaakooroa Station (for Drury West) - Ngaakooroa has been chosen due to the proximity to the Ngakoroa Stream. The Ngakoroa catchment includes extensive natural resources, including large waterways, fertile, low lying cultivation areas, and proximity to the resources of the Manukau harbour that would have made the area desirable for Māori settlement.

Paeraataa Station - Mana Whenua have agreed to the continuation of the name Paeraataa for the new station, but with the implementation of the double vowel. Paeraataa was named as a conflation of the Māori words “pae”, meaning “a ridge or resting place”, and “raataa”, named for a large rata tree that grew on the ridge on Burtt Road.

