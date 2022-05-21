Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dr David Kerr To Retire From Ryman Healthcare Board

Saturday, 21 May 2022, 1:17 pm
Ryman Healthcare

Dr David Kerr has announced he will retire from the Board of Ryman Healthcare and will not be standing for re-election when his term expires at its Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2022.

Dr Kerr has continued on the board for a transition period following the appointment of Greg Campbell as Chair in January 2022. Now this has taken place, the board is pleased to announce that despite retiring from the board, Dr Kerr has agreed to join the Ryman Clinical Governance Committee as an expert advisor from the beginning of 2023.

The board is delighted that it will retain a continuing relationship with Dr Kerr in this important role that lies at the heart of the Ryman difference, its clinical expertise in the Aged Care sector and the focus of care of Ryman’s residents.

Dr Kerr joined Ryman Healthcare’s board in 1994, serving as Chair from 1999 until 1 January this year.

Ryman Chair Greg Campbell thanked Dr Kerr and acknowledged his significant contribution to the company.

“As I have said on past occasions, David’s been an extraordinary contributor to Ryman’s success over many years, overseeing significant changes, while stewarding our organisation through significant growth.”

“He’s been an extraordinary contributor to the success of Ryman since its early days and he’s played a key part in building it into an Australasian success story.

“On behalf of current and past Board members, the wider Ryman team and our thousands of residents who have all benefitted from David’s guidance over the years, I want to thank David for his dedication and commitment, and we wish him well over the coming years.”

Dr Kerr said “It’s been a wonderful 28 years. I have been very fortunate to work with and relate to some wonderful people at Ryman over the years and I would especially like to thank the company’s founders, Kevin Hickman and John Ryder, as well as the many directors and management I have been privileged to work with for their support.

“I would also like to thank the thousands of residents and many village staff with whom I have had contact over the years, as these are the people at Ryman who make this such a special company.

“I also extend my gratitude to the shareholders who have supported and engaged with Ryman over so many years."

