Heartland Hotel Cotswold Welcomes New General Manager

Monday, 23 May 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Scenic Hotel Group

Christchurch, New Zealand – 23 May 2022. Scenic Hotel Group announces the appointment of Tobias Daniels to the position of General Manager at the Christchurch property, Heartland Hotel Cotswold.

CEO Karl Luxon says, “Tobias’ proven ability and achievements to date across a career dedicated to serving guests, developing people and adding value to accommodation and hospitality businesses are key to his success.

His unique balance of skills, life experience and entrepreneurship is essential because, as a General Manager of a hotel, any or all of these can be called upon in a single day.

We are delighted that Tobias has joined us at this time to support the significant capital being invested in the Heartland Hotel Cotswold. This unique property is iconic to the city, with its distinctive architecture and exceptionally large guest rooms. The major underpinning of the physical refurbishment is the heightened levels of service, which will make it the first choice for leisure and business travellers. "

Daniels, formerly of Australia with strong Kiwi connections, forged his hospitality career in the luxury lodges sector in Australia. Tobias’ experience includes working for some of Australia’s most aspirational experiences, including Hayman Island Resort and Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley and Saffire Lodge, Tasmania.

Luxon says, "We will certainly be putting Tobias' experience and passion to good use as we look to elevate our offerings and guest experience.”

Like many the world over, the pandemic saw the Daniels family re-evaluating life priorities and, as part of that process, made a move to be closer to family in Christchurch. Before that, Daniels had made the earlier move to New Zealand and held positions with properties in other regions.

Daniels says he is "excited to be part of the largest New Zealand owned hotel and accommodation services group and lead this particular property on a new path where service will become an intuitive part of the guest experience and a contemporary food and beverage offering."

Daniels believes the hotel has impeccable positioning with its residential location in the heart of Merivale, yet with the central city, Te Pae (the new Christchurch Convention Centre) and many of Christchurch’s iconic attractions right on its doorstep.

Cotswold has a versatile range of rooms perfect for families, business and leisure travellers alike.

Heartland Hotel Cotswold Christchurch

Scenic Hotel Group

