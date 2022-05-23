Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rebrand And Relaunch For NZ Tools And Consumables Business

Monday, 23 May 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: North Shore Tooling Supplies

After spending over a quarter of a century providing the engineering sector with a range of high-quality engineering tools and consumables, North Shore Tooling Supplies in Albany, Auckland, is gearing up for a major rebrand and relaunch.

North Shore Tooling Supplies is a small independent operator with a big reach, and they’re now getting ready to expand that reach even further. Business founder and toolmaker Fred Walters, with over 40 years of industry experience, is pleased to welcome Damien Kingham to the team to assist with management, a new website, and an innovative catalogue for new and existing customers to enjoy.

According to Damien, the updated catalogue was an exciting change for the business and an even more exciting one for customers.

“Our catalogue features quality products sourced from manufacturers, and we’re now pleased to include branded products from internationally recognised manufacturers. Drill bits, annular cutters, machine tool accessories, carbide inserts, and taps and dies are just a few of the many products you can now expect to find in North Shore Tooling Supplies’ range.”

Customers will also be able to browse the complete range online, make fast and convenient orders from the online quick order categories, and receive prompt shipping no matter where they are in New Zealand.

“We reach customers from Cape Reinga to Bluff, so whether you know what you’re looking for or need options to choose from, you can contact us, and we’ll make the purchasing process as straightforward and streamlined as possible.”

About North Shore Tooling Supplies

North Shore Tooling Supplies is an engineering tools and consumables business servicing the engineering sector for over a quarter of a century. This Albany, Auckland-based business is proud to offer individuals and companies throughout New Zealand a range of high-quality machine tool accessories, drill bits, annular cutters, taps, dies, and more. Visit northtools.co.nz, phone 09 475 5596, or email sales@northtools.co.nz to learn more.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from North Shore Tooling Supplies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>




Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 