Rebrand And Relaunch For NZ Tools And Consumables Business

After spending over a quarter of a century providing the engineering sector with a range of high-quality engineering tools and consumables, North Shore Tooling Supplies in Albany, Auckland, is gearing up for a major rebrand and relaunch.

North Shore Tooling Supplies is a small independent operator with a big reach, and they’re now getting ready to expand that reach even further. Business founder and toolmaker Fred Walters, with over 40 years of industry experience, is pleased to welcome Damien Kingham to the team to assist with management, a new website, and an innovative catalogue for new and existing customers to enjoy.

According to Damien, the updated catalogue was an exciting change for the business and an even more exciting one for customers.

“Our catalogue features quality products sourced from manufacturers, and we’re now pleased to include branded products from internationally recognised manufacturers. Drill bits, annular cutters, machine tool accessories, carbide inserts, and taps and dies are just a few of the many products you can now expect to find in North Shore Tooling Supplies’ range.”

Customers will also be able to browse the complete range online, make fast and convenient orders from the online quick order categories, and receive prompt shipping no matter where they are in New Zealand.

“We reach customers from Cape Reinga to Bluff, so whether you know what you’re looking for or need options to choose from, you can contact us, and we’ll make the purchasing process as straightforward and streamlined as possible.”

About North Shore Tooling Supplies

North Shore Tooling Supplies is an engineering tools and consumables business servicing the engineering sector for over a quarter of a century. This Albany, Auckland-based business is proud to offer individuals and companies throughout New Zealand a range of high-quality machine tool accessories, drill bits, annular cutters, taps, dies, and more. Visit northtools.co.nz, phone 09 475 5596, or email sales@northtools.co.nz to learn more.

