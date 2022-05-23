Caution Advised Around Cryptocurrency Investment Schemes
Police are reminding potential investors to be wary
following numerous
reports in recent weeks of people falling victim to a cryptocurrency
investment scams.
Detective Sergeant James Robson, of the
Auckland City Financial Crime Unit,
says Police have been assessing reports involving a company calling itself
“Quwiex Limited” that was promising victims high daily returns through
their platform.
“This
company was registered in New Zealand in late September 2021
through
information which has now been established as falsified,” says Detective
Sergeant Robson.
Police have made enquiries into the supposed
director of this company,
including a supplied New Zealand address.
“Unfortunately, the identity
documents are fake and there is no connection
to the address supplied,” says Detective Sergeant Robson.
“No actual links to New Zealand have been
able to be identified, which
means those involved in this scam are based offshore.”
Detective Sergeant Robson
says the victims have unwittingly become involved
in a scheme that bears all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme.
A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investment
scheme in which the operator pays
returns on investments derived from new investors, rather than from
legitimate investment profits.
“In the case of ‘Quwiex
Limited’ victims initially received interest
accruals on their investment and were able to withdraw funds.
“In mid-April, this scheme suspended
withdraws citing a website upgrade.
However, the website was deactivated on the date the upgrade was supposed to
be complete.”
Investors’ funds had disappeared.
“Police acknowledge the financial
distress falling victim to one of these
schemes can cause,” says Detective Sergeant Robson.
“Unfortunately, as these scammers are based
offshore the likelihood of
recovering their losses are quite low.”
Police are advising victims of the scam
not to engage with companies or
persons offering the prospect of recovering their funds.
“In our
experience these services, which requires victims to pay,
have not
achieved any positive results.”
Police
continue to advise prospective investors to be vigilant to
potential
scams. The Financial Markets Authority provides helpful advice on its website
to help avoid falling victim to online investments scams.
It also has advice
on what to do if you are in the unfortunate position
of
becoming a victim of such a scam. Please visit https://www.fma.govt.nz for
more information.
