Motul Powers Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing To Iconic P2 Finish At Bathurst 12 Hour

Monday, 23 May 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Official AMG Performance Team, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing took part in the world-famous Bathurst 12 Hour held from the 13th to the 15th of May 2022 with Motul as the factory-supported team's exclusive lubricant partner. The #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3 finished in a brilliant second place, only 8 seconds adrift in the round-the-clock endurance classic, despite starting from the back of the grid. Changing weather conditions was the story of the day, as the Motul-powered car performed exceptionally well and held reliability for the entire 12 hours on Mount Panorama Circuit.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 car used the iconic Motul 300V 5W40 Power lubricant for the V8 engine. The race was particularly challenging with the engine having to be pushed to the maximum for 12 hours on an undulating circuit forcing the race car to literally climb up a mountain over 250 times. It is imperative to have a high-performance engine lubricant when battling cars from different manufacturers and constantly driving at high RPM. Along with that, the GT3 cars go through about 40 gear changes per lap over the 6.2km circuit, accounting for almost 10,000 gear changes over the duration of the race. The Motul Gear Competition oil played a particularly important role in ensuring that the gearbox remains reliable and the car remains competitive as the team bid its efforts for the win. The team also used products from Motul's Care range, such as the Brake Clean and Wheel Clean to keep the Motul-liveried car looking good every time it went out on track.

For Motul, this achievement is all the more significant, being featured on the podium of the Bathurst 12 Hour, an iconic endurance race globally. This race is renowned for being notoriously challenging and to win the team needs to have an entire package with the best drivers and the best car. The 300V has proven that it is compatible with the Mercedes-AMG engine through this incredible podium success. This lubricant is the same formulation that is available for purchase for everyday road users off the shelf. Users can take benefit from the racing-grade performance and reliability that has been tried and tested in a race-winning car at Australia's most prestigious endurance event.

Carlo Savoca, Chief Marketing Officer, Motul Asia Pacific, said "Big congratulations to Mercedes-AMG on the 1-2-3 here at Bathurst! I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at the Bathurst 12 Hour. To see a Motul-powered car on the podium, and coming from the back of the grid is nothing short of a historic accomplishment. I want to thank the Craft-Bamboo Racing team for showing trust in our products and displaying what Motul is capable of at one of the most demanding and challenging endurance events globally. Our goal is to give our customers the best products possible and this podium is a testament to what we strive towards."

Darryl O'Young, Team Director, Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing, added, "Our race car powertrain takes tremendous punishment on a circuit like Mount Panorama. With the track running up and down a mountain, the steep climb up and the fast twisty downhill sections really push the gearbox and engine to their limits. Being in between narrow walls also brings up both engine and gearbox temperatures adding even more stress to components. Now to do that for 12 hours straight is tough, and that requires tremendous trust in our lubricants to deliver both power and reliability. We are proud to have Motul as our official partner, as we work hand in hand with the same passion and commitment to take victory at some of the biggest race events in the Asia Pacific region. We missed the big win by a mere 8 seconds this year, but we can be proud of the achievement nonetheless."

