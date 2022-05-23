Meet TOM Organic: Conscious Period Care Brand TOM Organic Invites New Zealanders To Discover The Difference

Conscious period care brand TOM Organic is inviting New Zealanders to discover the difference when it comes to their period care products, with the female-founded Australian brand bringing its wide range of products made with organic cotton, biodegradable materials, and reusable period products to Aotearoa for the first time.

Named after the acronym for ‘Time Of Month’, TOM Organic was founded on the philosophy that we should never have to compromise the health and wellbeing of our bodies and the planet. The range is made with organic cotton and biodegradable materials, ensuring the products are gentle on your body and the planet.

“At TOM Organic, people and planet are our top priority, which is why we've been making world class period care products made with organic cotton and biodegradable materials that are free from pesticides, chlorine bleach and dioxins since 2009 – and we’re thrilled to be bringing the range to New Zealand,” says Laura Demarchi, Head of Marketing.

Demarchi adds, “Over a decade ago, we identified a gap in the market for period care products designed with our bodies, community, and the planet in mind. At TOM Organic we believe it is the small changes we make every day that make a big impact and it’s a message that continues to resonate with more and more consumers.”

The New Zealand TOM Organic range will include their market-leading 100% organic cotton tampons, plus ultra thin pads, overnight pads, and liners made with organic cotton and biodegradable materials; as well as their modern period cup with a first-of-its-kind steriliser case. The brand also offers a Luxe range of period briefs made with organic cotton, which it plans to introduce to the New Zealand range later this year.

The launch comes as new research conducted by TOM Organic reveals attitudes toward periods and period care have significantly changed in recent years; with strong desire for sustainable and reusable products, and conversations about periods more open than ever – but there is still progress to be made.

80% of Kiwis say it’s important to know what their period care products are made from, with 76% feeling that sustainability is an important factor, and 56% considering it key that their products are organic.

Despite this, just 11% claim to know exactly what their products are made from, with 46% not knowing what their tampons are made from - 6% of which incorrectly believe that all tampons use the same materials.

“Creating more sustainable options and increasing transparency is why we started TOM Organic. We believe that making conscious choices each cycle should be easy, and our mission has always been to empower our community with the knowledge to make informed choices about their period care products - for themselves, the planet, and future generations.”

Interestingly, 65% of survey respondents use the same period care products they have always used, however almost half (47%) of those who have changed, did so because they wanted a more sustainable or natural option.

Laura says that this indicates that Kiwis may be switching to organic disposable products, or reusables such as period cups and underwear.

“Today’s consumer wants a range of sustainable options. While we started out offering tampons, pads and liners, we expanded into reusable cups and period underwear in 2020, to give people the freedom to choose the best eco period product to suit their lifestyle. We are constantly innovating to ensure we’re providing the most sustainable, modern period care options possible.”

“There is so much to learn when it comes to our menstrual cycles - not just limited to your period - and how it connects to our overall health and wellbeing. At TOM Organic, we’re not only here to educate people about the importance of what’s inside their period care products, but to provide an open community to discuss these topics and learn more about our bodies and health,” concludes Laura.

TOM Organic products are currently available in Chemist Warehouse stores nationwide, and New World and Pak’n Saves supermarkets in the North Island.

To find out more about TOM Organic, visit www.thetomco.com or Instagram @tomorganic.

