ProCare Appoints New General Manager Health Services

ProCare is delighted to announce the appointment of Brett Butler in the newly created role of General Manager Health Services. Brett will join ProCare on 20 June and will form part of the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

Brett joins ProCare from a senior management role at Southern Cross Health Society where he led a team in the development and delivery of products that provided value to customers, enabling Southern Cross to achieve better healthcare outcomes. Prior to that he was the Group Manager of Commercial Networks at Vector.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Brett is a highly talented and passionate people leader, with great experience in the health sector as well as strategic and commercial acumen. He has extensive knowledge of the delivery and development of products and services in the health sector that provide value to the community.

“As there continues to be significant opportunity and changes in the health sector, it’s imperative that we have someone driving our response with a wealth of experience and a customer centric approach. I’m delighted to welcome Brett to our Executive Leadership Team and to the wider ProCare whānau.”

Commenting on his appointment Brett says: “I am delighted to join ProCare at a pivotal time in the health sector. Through the pandemic there has been increased pressure and reliance on Primary Care to provide for our communities. I am excited to grow long-term, successful health services through ProCare owned general practices and CareHQ.”

