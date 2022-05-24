Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Allied Health Workers Receive DHB Offer

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: PSA

This afternoon, DHBs have made a new offer to allied health workers. The PSA bargaining team will take this to union members for a vote, and will be recommending that they vote in favour.

As a result, all strike action will be postponed.

The PSA bargaining team is preparing the offer to send to members for consideration early afternoon tomorrow.

