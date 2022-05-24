Allied Health Workers Receive DHB Offer
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: PSA
This afternoon, DHBs have made a new offer to allied
health workers. The PSA bargaining team will take this to
union members for a vote, and will be recommending that they
vote in favour.
As a result, all strike action will be
postponed.
The PSA bargaining team is preparing the
offer to send to members for consideration early afternoon
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
