Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Coastal Shipping Boost “Biggest Turnaround This Century”

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 9:10 am
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says successful funding outcomes for coastal shipping are a game changer for New Zealand shipping and the biggest turnaround for the industry this century.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the outcome will see four or more New Zealand operated ships come into service on the New Zealand coast.

He says the new ships will have a substantial positive impact on New Zealand’s supply chain crisis as well as providing environmental benefits.

Mr Harrison says it is essential the new ships are New Zealand flagged and New Zealand crewed to build resilience and capability in the shipping sector.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood announced on 24 May 2022 the Government had committed $30 million of funding for coastal shipping funding through the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) to improve domestic shipping services, reduce emissions, improve efficiency and upgrade maritime infrastructure.

Waka Kotahi worked with the wider freight industry to select four applicants for co-investment in new and enhanced coastal shipping services through the NLTP.

The four successful applicants were Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd, Move International Ltd, Swire Shipping NZ Ltd and Aotearoa Shipping Alliance.

Mr Harrison says after decades of neglect, New Zealand coastal shipping had turned a corner and could now begin to fulfil its potential.

The Maritime Union had relationships with several of the operators and would work to ensure crews were available.

Mr Harrison says further investment in training and skills for a new generation of New Zealand seafarers was an important aspect of rebuilding the industry.

He says it is essential that a maritime trading nation like New Zealand had shipping capability and skilled seafarers in an increasingly volatile global situation.

Coastal shipping was a low carbon emission transport mode, so provided environmental as well as economic benefits.

When the new shipping services are fully operational, the Government estimates they will remove around 35 million kilometres of truck travel from New Zealand’s roading network every year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>

Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 