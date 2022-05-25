Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Insides Company CEO Garth Sutherland, Announced As Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs Of 2022

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 2:35 pm
Press Release: The Insides Company

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company, was announced as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022, by The Health Technology Report.

The Insides Company is a leading provider of gastrointestinal medical devices for patients with severe intestinal failure.

The company's flagship product, The Insides System, enables patients to recommence oral nutrition and return home from the hospital earlier. The Insides System is now in use at many leading specialist hospitals that treat patients with severe intestinal failure. In 2021 the product won gold at the Medical Design Excellence Awards. The company is on track for its Series B financing scheduled for 2023.

In addition to The Insides Company, Sutherland is Advisor to the HealthTech Activator service, a government initiative to help build capability within the HealthTech sector. He also advises a number of early-stage healthcare companies on a #GiveFirst basis. Prior to The Insides Company, Sutherland founded and grew digital therapeutics company Adherium through to IPO.

Every year, The Health Technology Report announces a list which comprises a wide array of some of the most accomplished executives in the healthcare technology industry who have led their firms in advancing and revolutionizing healthcare solutions, spearheading innovations in patient experience and software platforms, medical devices, therapeutics, and other areas.

In response to this recognition, Sutherland said, "I am sincerely grateful to all those in my career who have helped me achieve the list of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022. This award is a recognition of the great teams I work with."

About The Insides Company

The Insides Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with severe intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

