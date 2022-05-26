Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fishers, Boaties And Others Get A “Check, Clean And Dry” Reminder

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

It’s a ‘game’ in which everyone’s a winner – and Biosecurity New Zealand wants to thank all who played it, defeating invasive pests along the way.

Stuart Anderson, deputy director-general Biosecurity NZ, says its latest digital campaign – Attack of the Freshwater Pests – was based on a gaming idea and used geo-targeting to reiterate the crucial message of ‘check, clean and dry’.

“New Zealand’s lakes and rivers need our help to stay free of highly invasive weeds and pests. Research told us people want a reminder to make sure they’re not accidentally carrying bits of weed, algal cells or eggs of pest fish when they move between waterways.

“So we sent a ‘clean, check and dry’ prompt to the phones of people like fishers, jetskiers, jetboaters, kayakers and other boaties when they were near a lake or river.”

The digital campaign showed an invasive algae or weed getting on to the gear of a person enjoying our waterways. With the interactive version, viewers could remove or kill the invader with their cursor.

“We were delighted to see that the campaign prompted so many New Zealanders to learn more about freshwater biosecurity – and play their part by doing the right thing.

“We also got a very good response from people waiting at ferry terminals before crossing the Cook Strait,” says Mr Anderson.

“We want to thank them all, because it truly takes all of us to protect the biosecurity that is precious to us.

“Most people know about the algae didymo, which is still only in parts of the South Island, but there are other aggressive invaders that we want to stop, like hornwort, for example, which is still contained in the North Island.

“These are freshwater weeds and pests that can grow or reproduce incredibly quickly and take over a lake or river. That has all sorts of impacts for the health of the waterway, the plants and animals that live there, and the people that live around it or visit.

“If you’re not moving between different waterways, you don’t need to do anything.

“But it’s crucial when you move around, that you need to plan to check your gear for weeds or pests, and clean with a detergent mix to kill algae – and dry your gear for at least 48 hours, whether or not you are able to clean it.”

The campaign supported regional activities undertaken by partner organisations such as regional councils, the Department of Conservation, Fish & Game New Zealand and Te Arawa Lakes Trust, who share the message around the Te Arawa lakes.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>

Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 