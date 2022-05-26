Priscilla Uhrle Appointed Harcourts Queenstown Sales Manager

Long-time real estate professional Priscilla Uhrle has put a decade of experience and growth to good use, taking over the role of Sales Manager for the Harcourts Queenstown office.

Priscilla, who has an impressive sales and marketing background, now leads a team of 23 in the resort town and says she’s excited about the new challenge. The Queenstown office is part of the wider Highland Group which includes offices in Wanaka, Cromwell, Alexandra, Dunedin and Balclutha.

She has taken over from Harcourts Highland Group managing director Warwick Osborne, who took on the role to ‘steer the ship’ during the first NZ lockdown as Covid-19 created uncertainties in the market.

Based in Queenstown, Warwick will now focus full-time on growth of the wider group business, and says he is “delighted” to bring Priscilla into the position.

“Priscilla joined Harcourts Queenstown nearly 10 years ago when my wife Marie was the Queenstown Sales Manager at the time and awarded her a scholarship.

“Priscilla’s background, family focus and values will be a great base for her ongoing success.”

Priscilla says her priority is to support Harcourts Queenstown staff in the same way she was supported when she joined.

“After working in media sales I joined Harcourts and started a new career while balancing being a mother of a three-year-old. After five years of consistent growth, I was grateful my husband Feleki was open to leaving his role in the police force and he joined me to continue to grow the business. Our family grew as well during this time when we had another baby.

“It’s been quite the decade and Harcourts has been so supportive over the years because they understand that family commitments are a priority and an agent can’t be successful without that support,” she says.

“In the same way that Harcourts helped me, I now want to bring more people into the business and help them grow and achieve their goals.

“Real estate is a career that is limitless, depending on how hard you want to work.”

Priscilla is a big believer in agents delivering a client-centric service experience, citing local experience, involvement in their community and dependable, ethical service as something she and Feleki have focused on in their team career.

“Our Queenstown office is most proud of recently winning the Harcourts Client Experience Award for the South Island region,” says Priscilla. “One of the hardest parts of taking on the sales manager role is not being as directly involved in helping clients to sell their homes and supporting them through that process, but I know Feleki and his team will continue to deliver to the team’s high standards”

