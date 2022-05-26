Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Priscilla Uhrle Appointed Harcourts Queenstown Sales Manager

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Harcourts

Long-time real estate professional Priscilla Uhrle has put a decade of experience and growth to good use, taking over the role of Sales Manager for the Harcourts Queenstown office.

Priscilla, who has an impressive sales and marketing background, now leads a team of 23 in the resort town and says she’s excited about the new challenge. The Queenstown office is part of the wider Highland Group which includes offices in Wanaka, Cromwell, Alexandra, Dunedin and Balclutha.

She has taken over from Harcourts Highland Group managing director Warwick Osborne, who took on the role to ‘steer the ship’ during the first NZ lockdown as Covid-19 created uncertainties in the market.

Based in Queenstown, Warwick will now focus full-time on growth of the wider group business, and says he is “delighted” to bring Priscilla into the position.

“Priscilla joined Harcourts Queenstown nearly 10 years ago when my wife Marie was the Queenstown Sales Manager at the time and awarded her a scholarship.

“Priscilla’s background, family focus and values will be a great base for her ongoing success.”

Priscilla says her priority is to support Harcourts Queenstown staff in the same way she was supported when she joined.

“After working in media sales I joined Harcourts and started a new career while balancing being a mother of a three-year-old. After five years of consistent growth, I was grateful my husband Feleki was open to leaving his role in the police force and he joined me to continue to grow the business. Our family grew as well during this time when we had another baby.

“It’s been quite the decade and Harcourts has been so supportive over the years because they understand that family commitments are a priority and an agent can’t be successful without that support,” she says.

“In the same way that Harcourts helped me, I now want to bring more people into the business and help them grow and achieve their goals.

“Real estate is a career that is limitless, depending on how hard you want to work.”

Priscilla is a big believer in agents delivering a client-centric service experience, citing local experience, involvement in their community and dependable, ethical service as something she and Feleki have focused on in their team career.

“Our Queenstown office is most proud of recently winning the Harcourts Client Experience Award for the South Island region,” says Priscilla. “One of the hardest parts of taking on the sales manager role is not being as directly involved in helping clients to sell their homes and supporting them through that process, but I know Feleki and his team will continue to deliver to the team’s high standards”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Harcourts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>

Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 