Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 23 May 2022

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 17 April 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,322,580 total paid jobs (up 1,860 or 0.08 percent)
    • 103,400 paid jobs in primary industries (up 170 or 0.16 percent)
    • 445,440 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 700 or 0.16 percent)
    • 1,718,660 paid jobs in services industries (up 4,410 or 0.26 percent)
    • 55,090 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 3,420 or 5.85 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,161.52 (down $1.94 or 0.17 percent).

