Strong NZ Small Business Results In April As Inflationary Pressure Looms

Sales growth declines as Kiwis grapple with rising cost of living.

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for April 2022, showing small business wages and jobs climbed despite a decline in sales.

Wages rose 4.8 percent year-on-year (y/y) in April, after a 4.4 percent y/y rise in March. The wages growth has clearly stepped up in the past three months - averaging 4.4 percent compared to 3.9 percent y/y in the previous three-month period.

Jobs grew 3.0 percent y/y in April, up from a 1.9 percent y/y rise in March. This was led by strong results in professional services (+8.4% y/y) and manufacturing (+5.6% y/y). Hospitality (-8.9% y/y) and agriculture (-2.8% y/y) remain the weakest sectors for jobs.

Small business sales growth slowed to 2.9 percent y/y in April, coming down from 7 percent y/y in March 2022.

Xero’s Managing Director for New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Craig Hudson, says rising inflation and the increasing cost of living are beginning to impact the discretionary spending of everyday Kiwis.

“As inflation and the rising cost of living continues to hit the pockets of consumers, we’re starting to see this translate into less money available to spend with local small businesses,” says Hudson.

“Sales fell in discretionary sectors like hospitality (-2.4% y/y), other services [like hairdressers and beauty salons] (-0.6% y/y) and retail (-0.2% y/y).

“This tightening of the purse for everyday Kiwis has a direct impact on how the small business economy fares, which we anticipate will remain a challenge for small business sales in the coming months as inflation continues to climb.

“Wages are up once again. This is good, we want to have a high wage economy, but sales need to improve in order to make this wage growth sustainable for New Zealand small businesses.

“It’s also important to consider the impact of inflation on real wages - nominal wages less inflation - which are actually falling. In other words, the purchasing power of pay packets actually fell during April, despite the large rise in wages.”

The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.9 percent y/y in the March quarter. Using this latest available CPI data means real wages actually fell 2.1 percent y/y.

“It’s good to see the 3.0 percent job growth. It shows Kiwi small businesses are able to attract workers at the moment,” says Hudson.

“However, we do need to be wary of the talent we may soon lose with the border opening. MBIE is anticipating 50,000 New Zealanders will head overseas and many of these will come from small businesses.”

Small Business Index remains strong

The New Zealand Small Business Index fell six points to 127 points in April. This came after a large 18 point rise in March 2022.

Despite the decline, this result remains around historical highs at the fourth highest reading on record, and the overall performance of small businesses in New Zealand remains well above average for April.

“On paper, the small business economy appears to be performing well. But the early signs of inflationary pressure are beginning to show,” says Hudson.

“The next few months are likely to be a challenge for small business owners and everyday Kiwis alike. Where possible, we would encourage Kiwis to buy local and support small businesses in their community to help weather the economic challenges facing the nation.

“If our money is circulating locally in the New Zealand economy by supporting local business, this will help us all through the potentially difficult times ahead.”

For further information on the Xero Small Business Insights April 2022 metrics, please refer to the XSBI New Zealand update.

