Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ Launches New Partnerships Brand, Knack

Warner Bros. Discovery Australia & New Zealand [ANZ] has launched partnerships brand Knack, a one-stop-shop for clients seeking strategy, integration, sponsorship and creative services.

Knack was launched at an industry event on Wednesday, which also unveiled new local research that reinforces the power of brand partnerships.

Knack is led by Kerry Leonard, Senior Manager Partnerships and Joshua Smith, Senior Creative Lead.

Leonard said, “We’ve always known great partnerships work, and now we have additional research to back this up. Knack is about offering a best-in-class approach for clients looking to make the most of these opportunities.”

Smith added, “At Knack, we have a passionate belief that great storytelling can transform brands. We’re committed to continuing to find unique and interesting ways to bring our clients' stories to Warner Bros. Discovery audiences.”

New research conducted by Warner Bros. Discovery Asia Pacific, measured the effectiveness of partnership content across 28 different partnerships, for 14 different brands, with specific analysis of the New Zealand market.

Among the findings were:

Top of mind brand awareness tripled when exposed to partnership content

Brand message statements increased by 14% on average, amongst those exposed

Television content partnerships drove uplifts across the entire purchase funnel

TV partnerships helped to engage lapsed/ light buyers.

The launch event on Wednesday also featured guest appearances by MasterChef NZ judges Nadia Lim, Michael P Dearth, and Vaughan Mabee.

Leonard says MasterChef NZ, which starts May 29, is an excellent example of Warner Bros. Discovery’s production, creative and sales teams working together to deliver a strong result.

“The interest in MasterChef NZ was phenomenal. Within 24 hours of taking this to market we had well exceeded our expectations with the number of partners who wanted to come on board for everything from in-show moments to in-store activations. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait to do more of this as Knack.”

Donna Gurney, Senior Director for Ad Sales, ANZ said, “Meaningful partnerships that drive results are not new for us, but with the broad capability and content breadth we have, it’s the right time to launch a cohesive brand that reflects the true value of our strategic and creative offering. Our Knack team is solely dedicated to commercial outcomes for our clients and works hand in hand alongside our passionate sales team to help brands achieve their goals.”

Source: Discovery APAC – Branded TV Content Study, (Feb 2022)

