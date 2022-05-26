Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Regular Electrical Maintenance Key For Safety And Cost-savings

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Juice Electrical

An inevitable part of homeownership is maintenance. But not all areas in need of upkeep are easy to spot, and may even go unnoticed until it’s too late. This is especially true for a home’s electrical work.

Oftentimes, it’s not until the monthly electricity account suddenly spikes, lights begin to flicker, or appliances start tripping the switchboard that homeowners realise that something might be wrong. A big reason for this is that the majority of a home’s electrical system is hidden inside the walls or behind panels that might not get checked regularly. The average homeowner is also likely to simply assume that as long as they can plug in an appliance or switch on a light and it works that the home’s electricity is up to scratch.

As with the rest of a home, however, the electrical system should undergo regular checks and maintenance. But unlike many other home maintenance projects that owners can do themselves, electricity upkeep can be dangerous and requires a specific set of skills and knowledge to ensure good outcomes. For this reason, it makes both economic and safety sense to hire qualified master electricians in Rolleston to conduct any necessary repairs, upgrades, and maintenance.

It is recommended that homeowners hire electricians to conduct comprehensive electrical systems checks every 3-5 years. These checks generally include assessing a home’s wiring, switches, and outlets, and ensuring that all appliances and lights are functioning on the correct voltage. During these checks, electricians can also offer owners suggestions for upgrades and the most up-to-date cost-saving solutions to consider.

By conducting regular electrical maintenance, homeowners can have the peace of mind that their homes are safe and up to code. They will also save a significant amount of money by not having to address serious, costly, and potentially dangerous issues later on.

