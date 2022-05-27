INFINZ Awards Recognise Excellence In New Zealand’s Financial Services Eco-system

The Institute of Finance Professionals in NZ Inc (INFINZ) hosted almost 800 guests at its much-anticipated, sold-out, annual black-tie Awards dinner held on Thursday, 26 May 2022, at Shed 10 in Auckland.

It was an especially noteworthy occasion as INFINZ was also celebrating its 20th year in existence after having being formed from the merger of the NZ Society of Investment Analysts (NZSIA) and the NZ Society of Corporate Treasurers (NZSCT) in May 2002. It was also the 40th year since the very first award was made – that for Investor Relations by the NZSIA in 1982.

The primary goal of the INFINZ Awards is to raise standards through recognising and rewarding innovation and excellence. A key criterion is how financial sector participants have added value to their clients and to the wider financial services ecosystem.

Fifteen awards were given out, with 38 experts having acted as judges, together with leading fund managers and equity analysts. The Awards programme was refreshed in 2022, reflecting growth in corporate finance practices, Kiwisaver balances, and contemporary themes around ESG and digital transformation. New awards included Innovation, Research Reports, and Mid-market Transactions. The inaugural Māori Leadership in Finance Award was also presented – to Sir Robert McLeod.

Revamped awards include ESG, Diversified Fund Managers, Investor Relations and Excellence in Institutional and Corporate Banking. Multiple winners included Contact Energy (for Investor Relations and Debt Market Issue of the Year) and Mercury NZ (for M&A and Excellence in Treasury).

Several awards went to organisations and entities addressing the “E” or environmental of ESG including for New Zealand’s first certified Green Capital Bond/corporate hybrid issue (for best Debt Market Issue awarded to Contact Energy) and Westpac (Excellence in Institutional and Corporate Banking awarded for leading and accelerating sustainable finance).

Several awards addressed the “S” or Social of ESG including that for Innovation (awarded to Community Housing) and for the Whakatane Mill financing (for best Debt Deal) which helped keep that facility open.

Two new Fellows were inducted – INFINZ’s Executive Director Jim McElwain and former INFINZ Board member Sara Double. The seventh Distinguished Fellowship Award was presented to current INFINZ Fellow, Garth Ireland.

Milford Asset Management won the inaugural Diversified Growth Fund Manager Award, having won the former NZ Equity Fund Manager Award seven times in the preceding 12 years. This was poignant as the previous Friday saw the funeral of Brian Gaynor who not only co-founded Milford, but was also an INFINZ Fellow who helped establish the NZSIA and was one of its Chairs and Journal Editor. At the Awards Dinner, INFINZ Chair Mark Edwards noted that Brian had been a “titan” of New Zealand’s capital markets industry and passed on his condolences to his family and colleagues.

