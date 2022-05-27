Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Go-to News Destination Celebrates Voyager Media Awards Nominations

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

Building further on its reputation as New Zealand’s go-to news destination with 2.7 million Kiwis keeping up with the news via its multiple platforms*, NZME is today celebrating 70 nominations for this year’s prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

Many of the company’s journalists have been named as finalists across multiple categories, as well as NZME’s various platforms including NZ Herald, BusinessDesk, Weekend Herald, magazines Viva and Canvas, community newspapers and digital platforms now vying for top spots come the esteemed awards night in August.

“The scale and depth of the nominations are testament to the extraordinary work of our newsroom teams over the past year, providing high quality, trusted journalism and having a clear focus on keeping Kiwis in the know,” says NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

The NZ Herald is once again a finalist for News Website of the Year and News App of the Year, which it has won for the past two years – a signal of NZME’s ongoing focus on growing its digital platforms. NZME’s BusinessDesk is also a finalist for Website of the Year.

The NZ Herald and Weekend Herald are also finalists for best metropolitan and best weekend paper respectively while NZME’s Rotorua Daily Post will be looking to retain the title of best regional newspaper and Kāpiti News is up for Community Newspaper of the Year.

The Herald’s 90% Project – a campaign to drive the double vaccination of New Zealand’s eligible population to 90% by Christmas 2021 - is up for Editorial Campaign of the Year, along with The Brains Trust, a special series focused on dementia.

“From exclusive and in depth news reporting to investigative journalism and feature writing; and from production, design, photography, video, cartooning to innovative digital storytelling, our NZME journalists are represented in every possible newsroom discipline,” says Currie.

“In a day and age of misinformation, it is heartening to see high-quality, trusted journalism shining through.”

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on August 20.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Media and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 