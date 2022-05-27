Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: April 2022

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2022 month (compared with the March 2022 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.6 percent (14,173 jobs) to 2.29 million filled jobs.
  • primary industries – up 0.6 percent (638 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent (1,871 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.6 percent (11,066 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
