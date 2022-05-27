Employment Indicators: April 2022
Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the April 2022 month (compared with the March 2022
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.6 percent
(14,173 jobs) to 2.29 million filled jobs.
- primary
industries – up 0.6 percent (638
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.4 percent
(1,871 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.6 percent
(11,066 jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
