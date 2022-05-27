North American Touch Downs Make Auckland Airport Most Connected In Australasia

The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada.

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker said the confirmation that American Airlines, in partnership with Qantas, will restore its New Zealand link, flying daily, non-stop to Dallas Fort Worth between October and March, means five airlines are offering connections from Auckland Airport to eight non-stop destinations across North America over the summer period.

“We’re really pleased to once again have American Airlines touching down at Auckland Airport. What’s even more exciting is the connection into American Airlines’ largest hub, Dallas Fort Worth, which is one of the busiest airports in the world,” said Mr Tasker.

From Dallas Fort Worth the American Airlines network flies to 235 destinations with more than 800 daily departures in peak season.

“Not only is this great news for New Zealand travellers but also provides an excellent option for North Americans looking to spend time in New Zealand. Many US households have travel at the top of their lists for a post-COVID splurge and are seeking out destinations that connect them with nature, offer meaningful travel experiences, and have managed well through the pandemic. New Zealand ticks all those boxes,” Mr Tasker said.

“That demand for connections between New Zealand and North America has been reflected in a number of exciting announcements from airlines over the last couple of months. From Air New Zealand with its plans for a super long-haul, flagship connection to New York, to Air Canada and Hawaiian Airlines committing to a restart in the coming months. We’ve also welcomed back LATAM, which is currently providing the only link between South America and Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen some of these tails lined up outside the international terminal, so it is wonderful to begin welcoming them back,” Mr Tasker said.

“And at an economic level each of these connections is important for New Zealand’s prosperity. Every Boeing 787 Dreamliner touching down daily on average contributes $157 million in tourist spending and carries $500 million worth of freight over a 12-month period. Whether it’s the North American visitor exploring the Westland beech forests or fresh Chatham Island seafood cargo heading out to restaurant kitchens around the world, the financial impact of these air connections is felt right out into the regions,” Mr Tasker said.

Pre-pandemic, American Airlines operated seasonal daily flights between Auckland and Los Angeles and had signalled its intention to begin flying to Dallas Fort Worth by October 2020.

