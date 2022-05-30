Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Medical Association Votes To Liquidate

Monday, 30 May 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Association

“After a proud record of service to the New Zealand medical community and to the country as a whole since 1886, the membership of the New Zealand Medical Association have voted to liquidate,” says NZMA Chair, Dr Alistair Humphrey.

Votes were cast at an Annual General Meeting held today by those in the room, and by proxy. There were 380 votes for the motion to liquidate, and 66 votes against.

The resolution was recommended unanimously by the NZMA Board, due to the Association’s declining financial position.

“Serial NZMA Boards and staff have made many attempts over the last few years to come up with a way to save the Association – to pare back, to undertake a merger, to raise revenue or trim costs somewhere or another.

“Despite their best efforts, the financial position has become more and more precarious – which was brought to a head by COVID.

“The reality now is that this Board and this Chair have to convey the heart breaking news to the members: the New Zealand Medical Association is coming to an end.

NZMA is the producer and custodian of several important assets that will need to be carried on by other organisations - including, the New Zealand Medical Journal, the Code of Ethics, the Benevolent Fund and New Zealand’s membership of the World Medical Association.

“We are now calling for Expressions of Interest from those who are willing and financially able to form the governance of a new organisation, which we hope to establish exclusively to publish the New Zealand Medical Journal. The Journal will remain editorially independent.

A final vote to liquidate will now be put to members at a Special General Meeting to confirm the resolution in early July.

“I commend Acting CEO Esther Munro for the quality of the paper she presented to the Board, clearly outlining the Associations options and relative merits and constraints on each. The Board appreciated the effort, attention to detail, and thoroughness of the report.

“I want to thank members for their dedication to the medical profession and to the NZMA over many years,” said Dr Humphrey.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Medical Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 