Viettel IDC Chooses Cloudian Object Storage As Foundation For Service Offerings

Monday, 30 May 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

Sydney, Australia & Hanoi, Vietnam – May 30, 2022 – Cloudian® today announced that Viettel IDC, a leading telecommunications company in Vietnam, has deployed Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage as the foundation for its storage service offerings, including Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service. These services will bring the benefits of HyperStore’s public cloud-like flexibility, limitless scalability and fully native S3 compatibility to Viettel’s internal and external customers, along with protection against ransomware attacks.

Viettel IDC’s cloud and data center services group previously used another object storage solution but found that it did not provide the flexibility and full set of features its customers needed. At the recommendation of CSC, a value-added distributor, Viettel IDC evaluated Cloudian as an alternative solution.

“We found the Cloudian platform to be extremely robust, with an extensive feature set,” said Kien Dang, Service Owner for Cloud Storage Service, Viettel IDC. “We particularly liked HyperStore’s multi-tenancy and quality-of-service features, the ability to set different access privileges and its Object Lock ransomware protection.”

Object Lock enables users to create an immutable data backup copy, preventing cybercriminals from encrypting or deleting the data. In the event of a ransomware attack, organizations can quickly recover the unencrypted backup without paying ransom.

“Another benefit of HyperStore is its integration with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, allowing us to provide persistent storage for cloud-native applications running on-premises or in hybrid cloud environments,” said Le Xuan Que, CTO, Viettel IDC.

Viettel IDC has deployed 2 PB of HyperStore and will add more capacity as its needs grow.

“We have one large customer that’s currently creating 110 million objects per day and expects that to rise to 1 billion objects per day in the future,” said Hoang Van Ngoc, Director, Viettel IDC. “With Cloudian, we’re confident that we’ll easily and cost effectively be able to meet this demand.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud—for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com.

