2022 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced

Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, beauty clinics, fitness centres, department stores and more among the finalists announced today for the 2022 Newmarket Business Awards.

The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 12 categories. The 2022 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards’ 10 year history.

The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Elena Kim (PWC), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.

Sponsor judges include Jacqui Hourigan from humm, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Newmarket is roaring back into life after a bumpy couple of years. The high calibre of entries this year is confirmation, once again, that we have some of the best of the best in business. In some categories we had over 20 entries – it was a tough gig for the judges. It is always a superb celebration, and a night for Newmarket to stand proud.”

The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice, Newmarket Legend Award, humm Crush Award and the Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 1st July 2022.

The awards are proudly sponsored by humm.

The Newmarket Business Awards 2022 finalists (in alphabetical order):

‘Best Café of the Year’

L'affare Newmarket

Leafe Cafe

Luna Bakehouse

Newbie Café

‘Best Restaurant of the Year’

Pearl Garden

Safran Café

V.T. Station

White & Wong's Newmarket

‘Best Night-Time Venue’ sponsored by Platform 4 Group

Sardine Newmarket

Something & Social

The Lumsden Freehouse

Timezone Newmarket

‘Retailer of the Year’ NZ sponsored by SBM Legal

Elle + Riley Cashmere

flo & frankie

Smith & Caughey's

Superette

Taylor

‘International Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Westfield Newmarket

David Jones

Country Road Newmarket

LUSH Newmarket

‘Best Innovation of the Year’ sponsored by Match Realty

AMLHUB anti-money laundering software

Kowtow Clothing Ltd

Standard Issue

Superette

The Car Store

‘Employer of the Year’ sponsored by ANZ

BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

Smith & Caughey's

Taylor

‘Best Customer Experience’ sponsored by Recognise & Reward

BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

Elle + Riley Cashmere

Plumbline Showroom

Standard Issue

Taylor

‘Best Small / Medium Business of the Year’ sponsored by 2degrees

AMLHUB anti-money laundering software

Alliott NZ Ltd

Awhi

EmbroidMe Newmarket

‘Young Business Person of the Year’ sponsored by Rotary Newmarket

Alister Siew - BetterCo Advisory and Accounting

Elle Pugh - Elle + Riley Cashmere

Grant Elliott - Locals Streetwear NZ

Holly Bennett - Awhi

Olivia McIver - Soda Digital

‘Best use of Social Media’ sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd

BFT Newmarket

LUSH Newmarket

Skin Ritual

Superette

‘Most Sustainable Business of the Year’ sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd

Kowtow Clothing

LUSH Newmarket

Standard Issue

