2022 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced
Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, beauty clinics, fitness centres, department stores and more among the finalists announced today for the 2022 Newmarket Business Awards.
The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 12 categories. The 2022 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards’ 10 year history.
The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Elena Kim (PWC), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.
Sponsor judges include Jacqui Hourigan from humm, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket.
Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Newmarket is roaring back into life after a bumpy couple of years. The high calibre of entries this year is confirmation, once again, that we have some of the best of the best in business. In some categories we had over 20 entries – it was a tough gig for the judges. It is always a superb celebration, and a night for Newmarket to stand proud.”
The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice, Newmarket Legend Award, humm Crush Award and the Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 1st July 2022.
The awards are proudly sponsored by humm.
The Newmarket Business Awards 2022 finalists (in alphabetical order):
‘Best Café of the Year’
- L'affare Newmarket
- Leafe Cafe
- Luna Bakehouse
- Newbie Café
‘Best Restaurant of the Year’
- Pearl Garden
- Safran Café
- V.T. Station
- White & Wong's Newmarket
‘Best Night-Time Venue’ sponsored by Platform 4 Group
- Sardine Newmarket
- Something & Social
- The Lumsden Freehouse
- Timezone Newmarket
‘Retailer of the Year’ NZ sponsored by SBM Legal
- Elle + Riley Cashmere
- flo & frankie
- Smith & Caughey's
- Superette
- Taylor
‘International Retailer of the Year’ sponsored by Westfield Newmarket
- David Jones
- Country Road Newmarket
- LUSH Newmarket
‘Best Innovation of the Year’ sponsored by Match Realty
- AMLHUB anti-money laundering software
- Kowtow Clothing Ltd
- Standard Issue
- Superette
- The Car Store
‘Employer of the Year’ sponsored by ANZ
- BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
- Smith & Caughey's
- Taylor
‘Best Customer Experience’ sponsored by Recognise & Reward
- BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
- Elle + Riley Cashmere
- Plumbline Showroom
- Standard Issue
- Taylor
‘Best Small / Medium Business of the Year’ sponsored by 2degrees
- AMLHUB anti-money laundering software
- Alliott NZ Ltd
- Awhi
- EmbroidMe Newmarket
‘Young Business Person of the Year’ sponsored by Rotary Newmarket
- Alister Siew - BetterCo Advisory and Accounting
- Elle Pugh - Elle + Riley Cashmere
- Grant Elliott - Locals Streetwear NZ
- Holly Bennett - Awhi
- Olivia McIver - Soda Digital
‘Best use of Social Media’ sponsored by Multi-Media Systems Ltd
- BFT Newmarket
- LUSH Newmarket
- Skin Ritual
- Superette
‘Most Sustainable Business of the Year’ sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Ltd
- Kowtow Clothing
- LUSH Newmarket
- Standard Issue