Tata Play Join Forces With Irdeto And Broadpeak To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Binge OTT Aggregation Service

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: Irdeto

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today is proud to announce that Tata Play, one of India’s leading content distribution platforms, has implemented Broadpeak BkS350 Origin Packager pre-integrated with Irdeto Control and Irdeto Media Manager to their OTT aggregation platform, Tata Play Binge. With the new solution in place, Tata Play is able to add additional security features based on its market requirements and extend its linear TV services, offering a more secure and enjoyable experience for its customers.

Tata Play needs high performance for the multitude of services they offer 600+ linear TV channels to its 18 million subscribers This is why their chosen solution partner is required to be able to offer the technologies, expertise, and standard of excellence to deliver the scalability and reliability that is required for the Indian market holding significant size. Irdeto Control is the highly scalable market-leading multi-DRM solution monthly securing over 4 billion streams.

The pre-integration of Broadpeak BkS350 Origin Packager with Irdeto Control and Media Manager was a key feature considered by Tata Play while choosing their new packager. The integrated solution supports the latest CIPIX 2.3 standard, which allows Tata Play to quickly add/integrate new linear TV services to their Binge+ hybrid set top box.

Broadpeak's BkS350 packages and encrypts the video content in the most popular ABR formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), mpeg-DASH, and CMAF. The solution, integrated with Irdeto Control, will help Tata Play to securely deliver live, time-shifted, and VOD services to any device. On-demand packaging on the BkS350 will reduce the client’s needs for encoding and storage resources while also providing high-throughput capacity to maximize cost savings.

Broadpeak’s solutions and live-2-file technology powered the launch of cloud DVR, enabling Tata Play to become the first operator to launch such services in India and South Asia.

Irdeto Control is offered either as a fully managed service, hosted in public clouds, which is how the solution is deployed at Tata Play, or as licensed software. With multi-DRM support and content usage management, Irdeto Control makes it easy and fast for the customer to protect content delivered via PlayReady, Widevine, and FairPlay. Tata Play can manage customer demands and requirements with this highly scalable solution even during high-demand events, such as major live sports broadcasts.

To manage a massive library of media assets, Tata Play leverages Irdeto Media Manager to simplify and streamline workflows. Irdeto also managed the planning and deployment of the project for Tata Play, including both implementing Irdeto’s own solutions and working with Broadpeak to ensure successful end-to-end integration.

Irdeto Media Manager is a scalable, flexible web-based orchestration platform that automates content and metadata preparation workflows for effortless TV Everywhere. Moving to fully automated content workflows with Media Manager can dramatically reduce operational expenses at the same time as eliminating manual mistakes and reducing content publishing times. Media Manager’s rich plugin model adapts easily to any change in business needs as new sources or endpoints for content are added.

"As consumer demand for OTT multiscreen and next-generation services increases, operators need streaming solutions that can support heavy video traffic without compromising the quality of experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak's CEO.

“We are thrilled that Tata Play has chosen Broadpeak and Irdeto to enhance its video streaming service. With our advanced solutions, Tata Play can confidently deliver a top-notch viewing experience, assuring high quality on every screen while enabling the growth of their OTT offering in the region,” said Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “Irdeto and Broadpeak’s solutions are most advanced and extensively installed in the OTT and IPTV sector, and we wanted the same capabilities to protect and enhance our video assets. Their solutions have not only improved productivity but also enriched the viewing experience of our subscribers.”

