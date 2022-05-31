Two Business Leaders Recognised With Institute Of Directors’ Highest Accolade

Two business leaders, former New Zealand politician David Caygill (CNZM) and Ken Williamson (KStJ QSM JP), have been named Distinguished Fellows of the Institute of Directors (IoD) – the Institute’s highest accolade.

The pair both have a long history of governance and business leadership of corporate and not-for-profit entities in Canterbury and the Waikato respectively, and nationally.

The Distinguished Fellow Award is given to IoD members who have had a prominent and distinguished career as a director and have contributed positively to business and society.

David Caygill has been a member of the IoD’s Canterbury branch since 1996. He is the chair of the Business NZ Energy Council and a trustee of Christchurch Methodist Mission.

Among his many governance milestones are his chairing of a ministerial inquiry into the New Zealand electricity market in 2000, and serving as Chair of the Electricity Commission from 2007 until 2010. In 2011, he chaired the panel established to review the operation and effectiveness of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.

Other board chair roles he has held include the Accident Compensation Corporation (1997-2004) and Education New Zealand (2002-2010). He served as Deputy Chair of the Commerce Commission (2004-2007), as a director of Infratil Ltd (2004-2007), was chair of the Pegasus Health group of companies (2004-2007), of Heart Surgery (South Island) Ltd, (1997-2002) and a member of the Representation Commission (1997-2005).



From 2010 to 2019, David was one of the commissioners at Environment Canterbury appointed by the National Government. From 2010 to 2016 he held the role of deputy chair and was in charge of ECan’s water portfolio.

Mr Caygill graduated from the University of Canterbury in 1971 with a BA in economics and political science and, four years later, he completed an LLB (Hons).

He served three terms as a Christchurch City Councillor and six terms as a Member

of Parliament. He was MP for St Albans from 1978-1996, serving in the Lange/Palmer Labour Governments, successively as Minister of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance. From 1993-96 he was Deputy Leader of the Opposition. On retiring from politics in 1996 he became a partner in the national law firm, Buddle Findlay.

Waikato business and community stalwart Ken Williamson has been involved in governance for 37 years. He joined the Waikato branch of the IoD in 2003, making an immeasurable difference to the levels of governance in the region through his expertise and giving of his time for others.

Among his many governance leadership roles, he is Member of the Priory Chapter Board of the Order of St John, after a lengthy service as a governor of their Priory Board; a trustee of Waikato Diocesan and Southwell Schools; and a governor of the Kudos Science Trust; McKenzie Centre Trust; the Founding Chair of the Momentum Waikato Foundation; founding trustee of the Waikato Regional Property Trust (tasked with building & governing the new Regional Theatre); Sky City Trust Hamilton; and as well he has governance roles with a number of successful Waikato businesses.

Former governance leadership roles include Hamilton Girls High School; Waikato/Bay of Plenty ‘Magic’ Netball franchise (2003 – 2012); University of Waikato Foundation; Sunningdale RSA Veterans Retirement Home Trust; Founding trustee of Multiple Sclerosis Waikato Trust; Te Whakaruruhau Māori Women’s Refuge; Chair of the Central Region of the Order of St John; Chair of Scottwood Charitable Trust, and then as a governor of both the Perry and Lion Foundations following their merger with Scottwood.

In addition, Ken has contributed to a wide variety of other community and not-for-profit organisations, and is often asked to be involved in governance appointment and review panels. He ascribes to the words of Winston Churchill, "We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give".

