Company-X And The Road Efficiency Group Finalist In Coveted Innovation Awards

The team who built the world’s first national roading performance reporting and data quality assurance tool is celebrating being named a finalist in New Zealand’s most coveted innovation awards.

Hamilton software specialist Company-X and its client the Road Efficiency Group (REG) was a finalist in the Reseller News NZ-Wide Innovation Award for the REG Insights portal in May.

REG Insights gives Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, city, and district councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework. The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in the area of evidence-based decision making.

The latest award recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country.

REG Insights was one of a handful of projects that also won Company-X the Hamilton Central Business Association Best Professional Services Innovation Award in February.

Waimakariri District Council chief executive and REG chair Jim Harland said the placement in the awards was a tremendous acknowledgement of a decade’s work providing better information across the transport sector.

Waka Kotahi Senior Investment Auditor and REG Insights Product Owner Tony Lange said it was fantastic to be acknowledged for what the partnership between REG and Company-X had produced.

“When we work with Company-X there's always fresh thoughts coming into the conversations,” Lange said. “The sector is really appreciative of the information that they're getting out of it.”

Waka Kotahi System Manager and Sector Excellence Workgroup chair Roger Brady said he was “really stoked and excited” about the recognition REG Insights had received.

“It's a small recognition of the great work that REG has done over the years,” he said. “The foundation has been set a long time ago, and it's great to see the rewards being reaped, the recognition given.”

"This placement is just another accolade for Company-X's unique work", said REG Programme Manager Andrew McKillop. "Their skills, coupled with the depth of asset management knowledge within the REG team, leads to a truly transformative partnership creating valuable tools for the transport sector."

REG Insights was also a finalist in the Excellence in Govtech Award at the 2021 New Zealand Excellence in IT Awards.

