Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Company-X And The Road Efficiency Group Finalist In Coveted Innovation Awards

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Company X

The team who built the world’s first national roading performance reporting and data quality assurance tool is celebrating being named a finalist in New Zealand’s most coveted innovation awards.

Hamilton software specialist Company-X and its client the Road Efficiency Group (REG) was a finalist in the Reseller News NZ-Wide Innovation Award for the REG Insights portal in May.

REG Insights gives Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, city, and district councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework. The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in the area of evidence-based decision making.

The latest award recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country.

REG Insights was one of a handful of projects that also won Company-X the Hamilton Central Business Association Best Professional Services Innovation Award in February.

Waimakariri District Council chief executive and REG chair Jim Harland said the placement in the awards was a tremendous acknowledgement of a decade’s work providing better information across the transport sector.

Waka Kotahi Senior Investment Auditor and REG Insights Product Owner Tony Lange said it was fantastic to be acknowledged for what the partnership between REG and Company-X had produced.

“When we work with Company-X there's always fresh thoughts coming into the conversations,” Lange said. “The sector is really appreciative of the information that they're getting out of it.”

Waka Kotahi System Manager and Sector Excellence Workgroup chair Roger Brady said he was “really stoked and excited” about the recognition REG Insights had received.

“It's a small recognition of the great work that REG has done over the years,” he said. “The foundation has been set a long time ago, and it's great to see the rewards being reaped, the recognition given.”

"This placement is just another accolade for Company-X's unique work", said REG Programme Manager Andrew McKillop. "Their skills, coupled with the depth of asset management knowledge within the REG team, leads to a truly transformative partnership creating valuable tools for the transport sector."

REG Insights was also a finalist in the Excellence in Govtech Award at the 2021 New Zealand Excellence in IT Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Company X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 