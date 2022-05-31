Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buyers And Tenants Set To Vie For Versatile Parnell Office/showroom

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

114 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell 2

Owner-occupiers, investors, and potential tenants are set to vie for a versatile office/showroom that has gone up for sale or lease in a vibrant city-fringe commercial hub.

The ground-floor unit on offer sits within a well-presented multi-unit commercial building on St Georges Bay Road, in the Auckland suburb of Parnell.

Previously home to a national tile supplier’s showroom, it is expected to attract keen interest among buyers or tenants seeking a presence in one of the liveliest commercial, retail and hospitality precincts on the edge of Auckland’s CBD.

Unit 3, 114 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell, Auckland, is being marketed for sale or lease by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 16th June (unless sold or leased prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Bayleys salesperson James Were said the property consisted of an approximately 234-square metre freehold strata-titled unit with two onsite car parks.

“The property sits front-and-centre within a 14-unit character office and retail building, with great street-level exposure to St Georges Bay Road.

“It offers attractive open-plan showroom/office accommodation with a generous stud height of approximately 3.2 metres, and full-height glazing at the street frontage. To the rear of the tenancy is a storage area and kitchenette,” Were said.

The two dedicated car parks are located immediately in front of the unit.

The St Georges Bay Road property has a Grade A-plus Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 160 percent of new building standard.

114 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell 3

“Positioned to the southern side of the building’s main entrance, this tenancy represents a blank canvas and a rare opportunity for immediate occupation in this sought-after location,” said Were.

Bayleys salesperson Ben Wallace said the site’s Business – Mixed Use zoning under Auckland’s unitary plan supported a flexible range of possibilities worthy of such a versatile unit.

“As well as offices and retail, permitted activities in this zone span the likes of commercial services, healthcare, light manufacturing and storage.”

Wallace said a key attraction for buyers and occupiers was the unit’s position in the St Georges Bay Road precinct.

“This area has built up an enviable reputation for its concentration of creative, design and art-related businesses, as well as the restaurants, bars, and boutiques that typify Parnell more generally.

“Parnell is home to one of Auckland’s most affluent suburban catchments and is increasingly popular with larger corporate tenants keen to take advantage of its strategic city-fringe location and extensive amenities.

“St Georges Bay Road is also well-connected transport-wise thanks to its easy access to Parnell train station and motorway onramps,” Wallace said.

