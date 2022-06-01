Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Boost For Southland Economic Development

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Calder Stewart

Calder Stewart is proud to announce the acquisition and future development of over 500 hectares of land in Southland, with plans for one of Australasia’s largest industrial projects.

The 513ha industrial-zoned site is located approximately 10kms south of Invercargill in Awarua. Strategically located with road and rail connections to South Island ports, and with Invercargill Airport nearby, the development is positioned to become a flagship for economic development in the south.

The size and scale of the new project is unlike anything previously seen in New Zealand and a cohesive, strategic approach is now being planned at Awarua.

Calder Stewart have been responsible for developments on a large scale in other parts of New Zealand and are now excited to bring this experience and expertise south.

Executive Director Alan Stewart points to the success of previous developments like Christchurch’s Hornby Quadrant, where consenting, roading, and infrastructure have all been implemented to support large-scale development. Calder Stewart has also been responsible for some of Invercargill’s most iconic buildings.

“We have built some of Southland’s most recognised buildings over the years, the ILT Velodrome, Bill Richardson Transport World and new Invercargill Kmart in particular,” said Stewart. “These are the types of buildings we’re proud to see each day. Now we’ll be adding another major location to this list.”

A collaborative approach will be crucial to the new endeavour, with Calder Stewart looking forward to working closely with the ICC, local business leaders and people of Southland including mana whenua from Awarua Rūnanga.

The Stewart family has a long history in the region. The continued investment in the region is seen as intergenerational.

“We are proud to help realise the initial vision of the ICC. It’s about maintaining and increasing the economic capability of Invercargill, strengthening the surrounding Southland region and local communities, and unlocking the potential opportunity of the land,” said Stewart.

Invercargill City Council purchased the former dairy farm in stages between 2006 and 2008, intending to facilitate industrial development and secure the city’s economic future.

The site’s unique location and nearby infrastructure strengths was a major drawcard for the investment. Direct lines from Manapouri may provide clean energy to future tenants and Calder Stewart has high expectations for the sustainability credentials of Awarua.

It is expected certain aspects of the site will be earmarked for protection and other areas for regeneration, with renewable energy and innovative sustainability approaches another key focus for the company.

By prioritising these initiatives and carefully developing the site to scale, the company anticipates considerable national and international interest in major new development.

