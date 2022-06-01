Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Board Members Announced For Pāmu

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: Pamu

Landcorp Farming Ltd (Pāmu) shareholding ministers have appointed two directors to the board.

Claire Nicholson (Ngati Ruanui, Ngaruahine and Ngati Kahungnunu) and Desiree Mahy (Tuhoe) join the board on 1 June.

Claire is a registered veterinarian who has worked extensively in business development and product development roles and brings substantial governance experience. She is currently Chief Executive of Sirona Animal Health Ltd, sits on an advisory board at Otago University for the development of new animal health products as well as the Stakeholder, Māori and Science Program advisory groups for the Pastoral Agricultural GHG Research Centre.

Claire is a director of PKW Incorporation and PKW Farms, a large, successful Māori farming business in Taranaki and Chair’s their HR Committee. She also sits on the Farmlands Co-operative board. She has a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), from Massey University.

Desiree Mahy is a lawyer, mediator and facilitator with substantial leadership and governance experience. She has previously been Chief Executive Officer of the Malcam Charitable Trust and Director Maori Learner Services at Otago Polytechnic. She is currently a senior advisor for Te Puni Kokori in Otago and is also a supervisor for the Ngai Tahu Law Centre. She is a director of Thankyou Payroll Limited and Te Hou Ora Whanau Services. Desiree has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Otago University.

Pāmu Chairman Dr Warren Parker welcomed the two new directors.

“Both Desiree and Claire bring strong governance experience and a diverse range of strengths that will bring new perspectives to the Pāmu board.

“They will add strength to our initiatives across the board, from animal health and welfare in farm systems to further developing the incorporation of Te Ao Maori into our approach to farming, along with people development and our drive to achieve greater sustainability and emissions reductions across our portfolio,” Dr Parker said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 