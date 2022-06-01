New Board Members Announced For Pāmu

Landcorp Farming Ltd (Pāmu) shareholding ministers have appointed two directors to the board.

Claire Nicholson (Ngati Ruanui, Ngaruahine and Ngati Kahungnunu) and Desiree Mahy (Tuhoe) join the board on 1 June.

Claire is a registered veterinarian who has worked extensively in business development and product development roles and brings substantial governance experience. She is currently Chief Executive of Sirona Animal Health Ltd, sits on an advisory board at Otago University for the development of new animal health products as well as the Stakeholder, Māori and Science Program advisory groups for the Pastoral Agricultural GHG Research Centre.

Claire is a director of PKW Incorporation and PKW Farms, a large, successful Māori farming business in Taranaki and Chair’s their HR Committee. She also sits on the Farmlands Co-operative board. She has a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc), from Massey University.

Desiree Mahy is a lawyer, mediator and facilitator with substantial leadership and governance experience. She has previously been Chief Executive Officer of the Malcam Charitable Trust and Director Maori Learner Services at Otago Polytechnic. She is currently a senior advisor for Te Puni Kokori in Otago and is also a supervisor for the Ngai Tahu Law Centre. She is a director of Thankyou Payroll Limited and Te Hou Ora Whanau Services. Desiree has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Otago University.

Pāmu Chairman Dr Warren Parker welcomed the two new directors.

“Both Desiree and Claire bring strong governance experience and a diverse range of strengths that will bring new perspectives to the Pāmu board.

“They will add strength to our initiatives across the board, from animal health and welfare in farm systems to further developing the incorporation of Te Ao Maori into our approach to farming, along with people development and our drive to achieve greater sustainability and emissions reductions across our portfolio,” Dr Parker said.

