Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Co-operative Bank To Lift Deposit Interest Rates In Line With OCR

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: The Co-operative Bank

After last week’s official cash rate increase of 0.50%, The Co-operative Bank today announces even handed rate changes for both borrowers and depositors.

Their floating home loan interest rate is increasing by 0.40% while its main Step Saver savings account interest rate is increasing by 0.50%. Effective from 20 June, the amount customers could earn with bonus interest on the Step Saver account will increase from 1.20% to 1.70%. At the same time, the popular Youth Saver account offers one of New Zealand’s highest youth saver rates at 2.6% for the first $4,000.

The last two OCR changes have been the largest increases New Zealand has seen in over 20 years since May 2000. Given the significance of these changes at a time when cost of living is going up, The Co-operative Bank’s principle of giving fair rates to borrowers and depositors means it has countered rate changes for its mortgage customers with better rates for deposit customers.

The Co-operative Bank’s balanced approach has a one year fixed home loan rate of 4.49% from 7 June and 1 year Term Deposit rate of 3.0% from 2 June.

The Co-operative Bank’s Chief Executive Mark Wilkshire said it was a great demonstration of the bank’s core beliefs as a New Zealand owned co-operative, where benefits are shared with its customers. The Co-operative Bank is a retail bank and relies 100% on customer deposits to provide access to lending for New Zealanders.

“As we are the only New Zealand bank owned by our customers, it’s important that we do right by them and fairly reflect OCR increases in saving rates as well as mortgage rates where we can.”

“This is another way we share value with our customers and have recently been rewarded for it, winning top spot in the annual Consumer NZ Banking Satisfaction survey.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Co-operative Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 