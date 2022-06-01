F5 Unveils NGINX For Microsoft Azure To Deliver Secure, High-Performance Applications For The Azure Ecosystem

F5 has released F5 NGINX for Microsoft Azure, an Azure-native service offering developed in partnership with Microsoft, that helps customers in A/NZ deliver modern applications on Azure with just a few clicks. With NGINX for Azure, developers can lift and shift on-premises applications to Azure and deploy new, born-in-the-cloud services using NGINX, the familiar and trusted load balancing solution.

According to F5’s 2022 State of Application Strategy Report, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated cloud migration—with three-quarters of organisations deploying applications in public cloud environments. With increasing cloud adoption, more than 25% of organisations also host application security and delivery services in the cloud. Developers, cloud architects, system architects, and other practitioners who want to run their applications on Azure need an easy migration path to the cloud, fast and continuous delivery of secure digital services at scale, and consistency in application performance between on-premises and cloud environments.

NGINX for Azure addresses these needs by enabling enterprises to:

Seamlessly lift and shift applications from on-premises to cloud by bringing their existing NGINX configuration

Employ advanced traffic management capabilities for delivery of secure and reliable applications and services

Reduce learning curve and simplify cloud adoption with built-in deep integrations: Azure Monitor for app insights and visibility and Azure Key Vault for SSL/TLS certificate management

By using the same load balancing solution across their estate of applications on-premises and on Azure, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand achieve consistency in performance and security, resulting in a superior digital experience for their customers.

“NGINX powers the world's busiest websites with a suite of advanced connectivity, traffic management, and security solutions—all of which bring additional value to the Microsoft Azure ecosystem,” said Eric Braun, Vice President, NGINX Product Management, F5. “The combination of Microsoft’s trusted cloud and NGINX’s trusted software offered as a service on Azure enables developers and DevOps teams to optimise the performance, reliability, and security of their distributed applications and services at a global scale.”

“Development teams are constantly pushing the envelope as they innovate. Getting up and running on any project in minutes with a fully configured, secure, cloud-hosted environment empowers teams to achieve the goals of their business faster,” said Julia Liuson, President of the Developer Division, Microsoft. “Our collaboration with F5 will make it easier for application developers, IT operators, and service operation teams to respond more quickly to their customers by providing NGINX networking capabilities integrated natively into Microsoft Azure so they can deliver their applications with improved performance, reliability, and security.”

NGINX for Azure is now available for public preview in the Azure Marketplace.

